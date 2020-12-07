WOBURN - The city's weeks-long testing concentration might just be paying off.
Though Woburn was again ranked as a high-risk "red" community in the latest Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) report issued yesterday, two-week data trends suggest the community's most significant COVID-19 outbreak since last spring could be stagnating.
Released last night, the DPH report shows the number of new active infections in Woburn dropping slightly, while the city's case incidence rate, a comparison of infective COVID-19 cases to overall population size, slightly dropped from 45.8 to 42.5.
Specifically, there are presently 247 residents in Woburn with what are considered active or "infective" COVID-19 cases that require home confinement under an isolation order. The week prior, DPH was aware of 266 such active cases.
Overall, city officials identified 128 new COVID-19 cases within the community over the last week, when the state listed the total number of Woburnites who have tested positive for the viral disease since the pandemic began at 1,471.
In a cursory review of community DPH reports going back to the last week of October, yesterday marked the first time in six weeks that the city has seen its average daily incidence rate drop.
Once the only measurement used to grade community outbreaks, the incidence rate metric is now combined with case positivity rates, or the percentage of all people testing positive for COVID-19, to classify cities and towns as white, green, yellow, or red.
Woburn's case positivity rate dropped for the first time since Oct. 29 in DPH's weekly report issued the day after Thanksgiving, when the city's rate dropped from 5.3 percent to 5.16 percent. Yesterday, the positivity rate inched slightly upwards to 5.27 percent, but DPH officials apparently deem the increase as so negligible that report labels the metric as unchanged.
Mayor Scott Galvin, when announcing last month that the city will offer free COVID-19 testing to all Woburn residents, listed a concentration on testing as pivotal to containing the latest outbreak.
According to Galvin, by identifying positive cases as soon as possible — especially asymptomatic ones — public health authorities can quickly identify close contacts and break potential infection chains.
Because the state's testing capacity has increased dramatically since last spring, the mayor predicts that case totals will be elevated so long as Woburnites are tested in masse. For that reason, he is reluctant to compare positive cases now to infection trends from last spring, when it was nearly impossible for anyone other than those most at-risk of serious complications from COVID-19 to get tested.
During a press conference last month, Mass. Governor Charles Baker estimated the state's testing capacity has increased 50-fold since early March, when as few as 2,000 tests were performed on a daily basis. Just yesterday, according to DPH data, state labs and contractors performed 111,734 molecular tests.
"The more testing you do, the more cases we'll get. So the cases from this weekend eclipsed the case counts we saw in April. But we're also tracking hospital surges. At Winchester Hospital and Lahey, those numbers are going up, but it's definitely nothing like it was in April. We're in a much better place now," the mayor explained during a recent interview.
Galvin is concerned about the city's elevated case positivity rates, which climbed from 1.34 percent on Aug. 12 to the current 5.27 percent measurement listed in yesterday's DPH report.
According to the mayor, given the community's current emphasis on testing, once the city sees case positivity rates dropping, residents can feel confident that the present COVID-19 outbreak is abating.
"The relationship between testing and positivity rates should go down. If we keep at it and increase testing, we should be [able to gauge how serious the outbreak is] and keep our positivity rates in check," Galvin remarked during an interview late last month.
On Aug. 12, the day DPH unveiled its color-coded COVID-19 classification system for cities and towns, a total of 9,725 tests had been performed on Woburn residents, 1,412 of which were taken in early August and the final days of July.
As of yesterday, some 37,805 tests have now been administered to Woburn citizens. Over the past 14 days alone, local residents were tested for COVID-19 some 5,714 times.
Due to weather forecasts calling for rain, this weekend's free COVID-19 testing clinic, scheduled for Dec. 5 at 9 a.m., is being cancelled.
According to Galvin, the free service will resume again on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Showcase Cinemas parking lot at 25 Middlesex Canal Parkway.
The Dec. 12 service, to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., is available to Woburn residents only. Those looking to take advantage of the testing opportunity are asked to pre-register by logging onto https://woburn.seamlessdocs.com/f/covidtest beginning on XXXXXX.
Residents can still register in person while at the testing site, but the pre-registration option will speed up the testing and reporting process, say city officials.
Results from the free molecular tests will be available within 24 to 72 hours.
