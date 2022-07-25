WOBURN – Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, a leader in Greater Boston-area real estate development, has filed plans for a 14-acre multi-building life sciences campus in Woburn. The project is called "216 New Boston" and will include a 175,000 SF multi-story lab and office building as well as a 135,000 SF purpose-built manufacturing facility intended for biomanufacturing and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), a standard of pharmaceutical development that industry experts increasingly view as a growing need in the suburban life science market. Cushman & Wakefield represents the Project for all life sciences tenant leasing.
“We are excited that 216 New Boston will add to the growing life science community in Woburn and transform an underutilized area into a collaborative campus for the future,” said Project Manager Shaun Sullivan. “This project represents our commitment to providing innovative, accessible, and useful properties to this growing life sciences hub north of Boston.”
216 New Boston will feature best-in-class research and manufacturing facilities for firms at all points in the pharmaceutical development pipeline, offering a similarly diverse array of jobs at a wide range of education levels and salary points. Unlike existing facilities in the area, 216 New Boston will feature efficient and flexible floorplans and high ceilings that can accommodate sophisticated users with unique requirements. Its cGMP assets will be highly customizable, allowing tenants to make significant modification to suit their particular needs.
216 New Boston will replace an existing set of decades-old industrial uses on the property and is immediately adjacent to 675 to-be-developed housing units. Located next to Woburn’s Anderson Regional Transportation Center, it lies at the intersection of a variety of key transportation infrastructure. Accessible through Boston’s North Station, it can be reached via the commuter rail within 25 minutes and sits at the crossing of two major highways, Routes 93 and 95. Air travel via Logan Airport is similarly convenient through the Logan Express shuttle service. The New Boston Street Bridge, currently under construction, will provide greater pedestrian access to an area now divided by commuter rail tracks.
About Cabot, Cabot and Forbes:
Since 1960, Cabot, Cabot and Forbes has developed more than 60 million square feet of space throughout the United States. Recent CC&F projects include the renovation and preservation of The Overlook at St. Gabriel’s Church and Monastery in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston, Emblem 120 in Woburn, 60 Kilmarnock in Boston’s dynamic Fenway neighborhood and 180 Fawcett St, a permitted life science project in Cambridge’s Alewife Neighborhood.
