Matty Barrett, ‘the Fevahhh,’ raises money through donuts

WOBURN - Matty, AKA the Fevahhh, Barrett was born and raised in Woburn. Many may have seen him or know him as a staple town bartender/manager in Woburn (Joe’s American Bar & Grill/Jake N JOES) over the last 19 years.
But he found himself in unfamiliar territory last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Come National Donut Day, 2020, The Fevahhh (Matty Barrett’s persona…positivity, excitement, energy, and love) wanted to connect back to the community of Woburn, his family and his regulars from the bar, and give them something funny to watch.
Matty Barrett/The Fevahhh hit and supported a dozen local donut shops, and “Housed” over 12 donuts lauching… “The Daily Donut.”
For those unfamiliar with the term “housed or housing,” it is also known as shoving a donut in your mouth in one bite – with a lot of energy, excitement, and humor.
The Daily Donut became a viral streaming show that the Fevahhh put on every morning (yes everyday for 113 days in row) at 8:30 a.m. on FB live, where he traveled from the Cape to Maine, to support local donut shops in need (during the pandemic), creating a community in the Fevahhh Crew who supported and watched, and also launched a theme song and a merch brand... This also inspired #thedailydonutchallenge which meant, people would then come out to join Matty to challenge him in his housing of the donut, try and beat him or be faster, finish the donut first, etc.
Adults and children from all over New England came out to meet the Fevahhh, who had brought them light and gave them hope during the pandemic…this may have even been for the first time seeing someone outside of their family or their bubble this past summer.
The younger kids that grew a love for the show and the Fevahhh, became their own entity as well, “The Fevahhh Munchkin Crew”
A local family in Woburn, the Scribner Family, loved watching the show as well and got in on the challenge. They unfortunately have had to spend a lot of time at Boston Children’s Hospital with their son Jack, so Matt wanted to give back to them and their family using the Daily Donut Challenge.
The Daily Donut Challenge became not only something fun and funny to watch and be a part of, but it became a reminder to donate to Jack Strong (of Woburn), Boston Children’s Hospital, and Dana-Farber Cancer institute.
Typically these organizations have big fundraising events during the year and with the pandemic those were completely stopped.
The Fevahhh was able to create a fundraising event within his everyday live show and was able to collect close to $4,000 for these charities.
The daily donut now airs every Saturday morning on FB live around 8:30 a.m. (as he is up to episode 144/over 150 donuts housed).
This past National Donut Day, June 4th 2021, was a celebration to say the least of what has turned into something incredible.
The Fevahhh and the Daily Donut celebrated their one year of “housings” at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Cambridge Road on the Winchester/Woburn line, by raising money, housing donuts, and singing the daily donut theme song, surrounded by family and friends.
To check it out on FB, go to Facebook.com/thefevahhh to join in on the fun and see how you can donate and make a difference.
Barrett also has a website, thefevahhh.com, where he shows on how to make classic and The Fevahhh’s original cocktails through his virtual cocktail classes, shows, live events as well as private events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.