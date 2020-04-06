WOBURN - Deferring to a request from Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo Jr., the City Council agreed to probe deeper into a muscular therapist's background before granted him permission to open a new Woburn Center storefront.
During their latest remote meeting via a video-conferencing service, the aldermen voted unanimously to refer a special permit petition from Auburn businessman Litao Liang to Police Chief Robert Rufo for further scrutiny. The council will reportedly next discuss the matter during their gathering on April 21.
With the applicant having quite a bit of experience in the industry, Liang's plans to occupy a small commercial storefront at 444 Main St. in the heart of Woburn Center generally appeared in order to the City Council. However, Ferullo, the city's former police chief, asked his colleagues to let his successor research the proposal further before taking a final vote.
"I'd like to send this to committee to look at a couple of things," said the alderman at-large, who, though obtaining consent to solicit feedback from Rufo, did not elaborate on the basis of his concerns.
According to contractor Mike Leung, who represented the businessman at the recent hearing, his client already operates two other muscular therapy stores in western Massachusetts at the Auburn Mall and in Medway.
The new Woburn location, proposed for a retail suite across the street from the Salem Five Bank branch off of Main Street, would include five treatment rooms for clients seeking foot spa and reflexology treatments.
The businessman is seeking permission to operate between the hours of 10 a.m. to 9 pm. on Monday through Saturday. Limiting Sunday hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the muscular therapy venture would operate under the name HealthCare Spa Inc., the same corporate entity listed for the applicant's other locations.
"They'll be three employees working full-time, and they'll all be licensed by the state of Massachusetts," explained Leung, who was patched into the virtual meeting via telephone. "Mr. Liang already has a location in Medway and another in the Auburn Mall that was opened two years ago."
"He has over 14 years experience in this business," the construction company representative added.
During the public hearing, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen inquired about the petitioner's business history by asking if either western Massachusetts operation had been investigated for licensing violations or other complaints.
"They're both still in operation? And since you've operated those locations, have you had any outstanding complaints from the police or other [city or state agencies]?" asked Mercer-Bruen.
Satisfying those potential concerns, the contractor indicated the other two muscular therapy stores are still open and in-good standing.
Noting the number of treatment rooms, Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately expressed some concerns about the business' reliance on municipal parking spaces within the downtown district. In total, Leung and three other full-time employees would be staffing the business, and with five treatment rooms proposed, Gately suggested that at least 8 parking spaces could be tied up.
However, the petitioner pointed out that his client will have access to seven private parking spaces behind the shopping plaza, which would be more than sufficient to ensure employees are not taking up public parking spaces.
