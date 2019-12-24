WOBURN - Even if not personally responsible for the work, an active DPW worker cannot maintain any legal ties with individuals or businesses inking snow plowing contracts, the city's attorney reportedly appraised the City Council recently.
During their last meeting of 2019, the aldermen, acknowledging receipt of a legal opinion advising against the arrangement, disposed of a November request from municipal worker Michael Delong to ink a private plowing contract.
The City Council, instead of voting against the DPW staffer's petition, unanimously agreed to permanently shelve the matter by acknowledging its receipt of the request and placing it "on-file".
Assigned to the water and sewer department, Delong was one of three city workers who asked the City Council in November to be designated as a special municipal employee in order to take on side work plowing snow.
While the aldermen quickly okayed two of those petitions, questions immediately rose about Delong's request due to his employment at the DPW. At the time, City Council President Michael Anderson, referencing a conversation he had with City Solicitor Ellen Callahan Doucette, contended that city workers cannot sign a services contract with the same department managers who directly supervise them.
Under state ethics laws, municipal employees and officials are not allowed to hold more than one city position — compensated or otherwise — or accept work with a private company that will benefit either directly or indirectly from a matter pending before the community.
The prohibitions also extend to involvement with third-party procurement and service contracts with cities and towns.
Under a special clauses of those same conflict-of-interest statutes, individuals may be partially exempted from some ethics law clauses by obtaining a "special municipal employees" designation.
Earlier this month, Ward 3 Alderman Mark Gaffney challenged the legal determination regarding Delong's request, as he believes exceptions should be granted if a city worker intends to pass of their private contractual obligations to another person.
In particular, according to Gaffney, the DPW employee — already assigned plowing duties as part of his regular employment — is trying to lend his private vehicle to another person, who wants to use it to plow snow for the city.
As such, Delong will never personally sit behind the wheel of the private vehicle to perform the contract work.
However, this week, after Callahan-Doucette echoed her previous advise in yet another legal opinion, Gaffney conceded that Delong's request cannot be granted under the terms of superseding state ethics laws.
"I had a lengthy conversation with the [city solicitor] today, and because Michael Delong signed his name to the [private plowing] contract, he's the person responsible for the truck. It's a conflict-of-interest if he has another person working for him at the same time [he's also being assigned plowing duties]," said the Ward 3 alderman.
Woburn, like many surrounding communities, supplements its regular DPW force with private contractors during the winter months in order to handle citywide winter storm cleanup operations. A handful of surrounding cities and towns allow municipal workers — as well as appointed and elected officials — to submit offers to take on that side work, so long as it doesn't interfere with their regular day jobs.
Once granted the special status by the City Council, those who ink services contracts are required to file with City Clerk William Campbell's office an official ethics law disclosure letter.
Previously speaking out against Delong's petition, Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately this week explained he had reversed his stance after realizing the water and sewer department staffer is attempting to lend out his plow-equipped truck.
"My understanding was that he was working with the City of Woburn and wanted to plow for the City of Woburn. But he has a pick-up truck of his own with a reliable plow and he wants to put it in the hands of a private contractor. He wont' be in it…That should be allowed," said Gately.
Though of the opinion that an exception was warranted, Gately — in light of the city attorney's recommendation — joined with his colleagues in voting to dispose of the matter.
