WOBURN - Local police found no major flaws with the present-day design of the intersection of Commerce Way and Cabot Road, where two business partners hope to open new Dunkin’ Donuts with a drive-through.
During its latest gathering in City Hall, the council acknowledged receipt of an intersection safety review conducted by Woburn Police Traffic Bureau head Sgt. Charles Stokes, who reported that over the past year, authorities responded to just a single car accident by the existing four-story office building at 36 Commerce Way.
“There was only one crash at the Cabot Road and Commerce Way intersection over the last calendar year. Further, I don’t recall any major crashes at the intersection, nor have we fielded any complaints about traffic-related concerns [there],” Stokes wrote in a Feb. 15 memo.
With the council’s Special Permits Committee still reviewing the petition from Loco Donuts, LLC to take over a ground floor retail space within the office building, the council voted unanimously to continue the public hearing on the proposal until March 15.
Last month, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing business patners Adam Quinn and Jason Pino, explained his clients are looking to retrofit a retail space that was previously permitted in 2006 for a Quiznos sandwich shop.
The petitioners’, who previously operated a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise situated within Anderson Regional Transportation Center, are looking to move to the Commerce Way space after they were forced to close the nearby store due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The business partners reportedly also manage some 29 other Dunkin’ Donuts stores.
The application is before the City Council because both the fast-food use and a request to include a drive-through window require a special permit in the underlying industrial zoning district.
Under current plans, consultants working on behalf of Loco Donuts propose adding the drive-through lane to the western side of the parcel, where six customers would be able to line-up while waiting to place their orders. Stacking space for an additional six cars will also be created between the menu board and pick-up window.
To allow for office building traffic to bypass the drive-through queue, the business partners plan to create a 24-wide access road that will wrap around the parking lot and allow for the circulation of two-way traffic.
Last month, the council appeared generally receptive to the special permit application, but Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen and Ward 1’s Joanne Campbell asked for additional proof that the site circulation plan would not create new traffic issues along Commerce Way.
In particular, Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes Commerce Way, insisted that an existing site entrance off of Commerce Way be redesigned to physically discourage customers from using the curb-cut as primary entrance. As proposed, the Commerce Way access will be designated as a “exit only”, while the main entrance into the property will be off of Cabot Road.
The petitioner has also been asked to furnish details about how heavy trucks would enter the property.
A traffic expert hired by Loco Donuts claims that new Dunkin’ Donuts site would have negligible traffic impacts upon the Commerce Way corridor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.