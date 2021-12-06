WOBURN - After breaking through the 4 percent threshold in a report issued a week ago, Woburn’s COVID-19 positivity rate retreated to a much safer threshold through the Thanksgiving holiday, according the latest pandemic data from the state.
According to a a weekly COVID-19 report released yesterday on community-level infection trends across Massachusetts, Woburn’s case positivity rate dropped by nearly an entire percentage point to 3.38 percent between Nov. 14 and Nov. 27.
The downward trend is great news for the community, which based upon Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) statistics released last Friday, had seen the positivity rate jump to 4.34 percent in mid-November.
State and federal epidemiologists have previously argued that a 5 percent positivity rate is a forerunner to a COVID-19 outbreak spiraling out-of-control. Woburn’s latest brush with a four percent threshold had caused city leaders to express concern about a recent spike in new infections, as COVID-19’s second wave last winter began just before the Thanksgiving holiday in 2020.
Though Woburn’s case positivity rate dropped, the city’s 14-day incidence rate, which compares new infections to population size, did climb slightly per yesterday’s report from a 31.7 to a 32.5. That increase is somewhat surprising, as positivity rates and new cases tend to trend up and down together.
Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 27, the city recorded a total of 135 new COVID-cases, including 103 during Thanksgiving week. Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, at least 5,396 local residents have tested positive for the virus.
Also yesterday, the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released two-weeks worth of data regarding school-level COVID-19 infections.
Covering new cases detected between Nov. 14 and Nov. 27, the report shows a total of 44 students and teachers within Woburn Public Schools recently tested positive for the viral infection.
Only a pair of the newest cases involved school staffers.
Since the school year started last September, at least 178 students and educators have contracted the viral infection, though state and local officials insist that most of those cases originated from contact with infected individuals outside of a school environment.
Only 17 of those cases have been linked back to school workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.