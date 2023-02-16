WOBURN - With DPW Director James Duran raising last-minute concerns about the project, National Grid will have to wait at least another few weeks before getting permits for gas line replacement work in East Woburn.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the City Council voted unanimously to continue until Feb. 21 a public hearing on the utility company’s request to install 60-feet of four-inch piping along Grape Street, where the new service will connect into a gas main on Albany Street.
With the right-of-way permitting request dating back to August, the latest delay is the result of a last-minute memo from Duran, who just realized the work is being conducted in the same area as an Mass. Water Resource Authority (MWRA) project involving regional water and sewer lines.
“Please pull back my recommendation for the grant-of-location on Grape Street until I see the gas main location relative to the MWRA improvements int he Albany Street area,” Duran wrote in a letter sent to the council just hours before the recent meeting.
According to National Grid representative Dianne Cuddy, it shouldn’t be a problem to locate those design renderings before the council’s next official meeting. She believes it is likely the natural gas distributor has already obtained any-related permits from the MWRA.
“We may have [those permits] already, but I didn’t see this [memo from the DPW director until just now],” said Cuddy.
Assuming that paperwork is in order, Duran is expected to sign-off on the permitting request with the condition that Grape Street be restored to its original condition.
According to the DPW director, because the East Woburn roadway is in good condition, the restoration work must be more extensive that filling in a few trenches.
“The paving in Grape Street is in reasonably good condition. Given the foregoing, I recommend that if the grant-of-location is approved, the pavement be milled and restored for at least half of the width of the road,” he wrote in a Feb. 6 memo to the council. “If there are more than two crossover points, I recommend the road be restored curb-to-curb.”
AAPI Heritage Festival
The City Council at their latest gathering also voted unanimously and without debate to approve a special event permit for this year’s Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Heritage Festival on May 20.
The library has been the home of the city’s AAPI Heritage Festival since 2021. The annual festival coincides with Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which is celebrated in May.
Though a full schedule for this spring’s event is still being finalized, previous festivals have featured exhibits and interactive talks on AAPI culture and history, performances by Korean, Chinese, Cambodian, Japanese, and Tiebetan dancers and musicians and various other artistic exhibits.
“If you are interested in being an exhibitor at the 2023 AAPI Festival, please contact us by clicking on the button below. For our planning purposes, we are asking that all interested exhibitors apply to reserve a space by April 15th, 2023,” event organizers recently announced. “All exhibitors will be charged $30. All funds will go towards paying for the exhibition tables, table cloths, and chairs.”
Local residents looking for more information about the annual festival should type aapiwoburn.weebly.com into a web browser.
New muscular therapy business
The City Council granted a special permit for a new massage therapy business at North Woburn’s TradeCenter Park to Kilby Street resident Sydney Barrucci.
According to Barrucci, who is leasing a small 150 square foot office space in the Sylvan Road complex, she is moving her business to Woburn after operating in Saugus for the past two years.
The local resident has been a licensed massage therapist since 2019 and plans to be the sole practitioner at the Woburn location.
“It’s just one large room and I’ll have one table in the suite. When the clients needs privacy to get undressed, I’ll step out of the room,” the new businesswoman explained.
The council voted unanimously to approve the special permit request.
