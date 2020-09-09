WOBURN - The School Committee last week finalized a contract extension with Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley.
In a unanimous vote taken last Wednesday, the School Committee reached unspecified financial terms with Crowley in order to ensure he remains at the helm of the city's schools for the foreseeable future. The deal was reportedly reached as the superintendent was entering the last year of his initial three-year contract with the city.
The superintendent is scheduled to earn $195,095 this year, based upon the FY'21 budget approved by the City Council earlier this summer. It's unclear whether the recently reached contract terms will change that compensation rate, but the School Committee is expected to address the agreement during a meeting on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
The School Committee apparently settled upon final terms with Crowley during an executive session held last Wednesday, when the elected officials convened a special meeting that dealt exclusively with contracts for non-union personnel.
A celebrated school administrator from Brockton, Crowley began his career within Woburn in the fall of 2015, when he was hired to replace longtime Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Dr. Gary Reese.
Already enjoying a solid reputation as an education reformer, Crowley's standing in Woburn quickly grew as he was designated by former Superintendent Mark Donovan to take the lead role in reversing WMHS's 2015 designation as a "Level 3" or underperforming school.
Amazingly, under the superintendent's leadership, the city was able to shed the stigmatizing label just a year later. That feat would later make Crowley the leading contender to replace Donovan, when he announced his plans to retire in 2017.
Immediately named as interim superintendent as his predecessor wound down his 35-year career, Crowley was officially named as the school system's top candidate for the leadership position n July of 2018.
During his short tenure as superintendent, the former history teacher has allocated additional manpower and resources towards some of Woburn's most vulnerable student populations, including a growing number of children whose first language is not English.
He also also prioritized the needs of pupils dealing with "social-emotional" issues by bring new adjustment counselors. Lastly, Crowley has also prioritized assistance being rendered to academically struggling pupils by hiring new math and writing coaches and adding new curriculum coordinators to the ranks.
