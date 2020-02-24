WOBURN - Winning Home, Inc., a private, non-profit charitable organization that provides services and support to economically, socially, physically, emotionally, or mentally handicapped or disadvantaged children and their families, announced recently a total 2019 commitment of $360,833 in grant monies to organizations devoted to supporting the development and welfare of area children.
Two of the most notable donations are $100,000 to the Council of Social Concern and $83,333 to the Boys & Girls Club of Woburn.
"Winning Home has been funding programs that benefit children in Massachusetts since 1998, and we have been fortunate to aid valuable programs that directly enhance the lives of our local children," said Tom Martin, president of Winning Home. "We are pleased to close 2019 with ample dispersed funds that support many new and returning programs, and are actively seeking applications for the 2020 grant season."
In all, since 1998, Winning Home, Inc., since selling the farm, located at the corners of Woburn, Winchester, and Lexington, and investing the funds to disperse to local programs benefiting children, some $4.9 million has been granted to local charities.
Winning Home is focused on children and their families predominantly on the North Shore of Massachusetts, and successfully closed the year by granting funds to 18 local programs, detailed below.
Winning Home Inc.'s Chip Curran said some 22 applications were received for 2019 with 18 grants and one donation $5,000 to the Friends of Woburn Veterans for a new North Woburn flag display at Ferullo Field) awarded.
Curran noted one new, innovative grant in 2019 went to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Lexington which is working on a new program providing hair cuts to youngsters with autism.
If the program is successful, Spaulding will fully fund the effort going forward.
"Hopefully it will work out for them," said Curran, noting a haircut for an autistic child can be quite traumatic.
Also receiving a grant was the Reading-based Mission of Deeds which assists families throughout the area.
The Mission of Deeds received a grant of $10,000 for 2019 bring its total to $155,000 since 2001.
The two largest benefactors of the grants have been the Boys & Girls Club of Woburn ($1.6 million) and the Council of Social Concern ($1.3 million) since 1998 and 2001 respectively.
Lazarus House Ministries: $20,000
Lazarus House supports families and individuals who are homeless and/or struggling with poverty by providing a clean, nurturing and safe environment for children while parents work to improve their living situation. This Winning Home grant will be used towards providing life-enhancing tools to parents such as employment assistance, ESL classes, and workshops on topics such as self-esteem, conflict resolution, and budgeting. The house is located in Lawrence.
Council of Social Concern: $100,000
A charitable, community-based agency, Council of Social Concern requested funds to support agency programs that provide low-income children and their families with emergency and supplemental food assistance, affordable early education and childcare, parenting education classes, and support services. The agency is located off Merrimac Street in North Woburn.
James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club
of Woburn: $83,333
Winning Home has supported the Woburn Boys & Girls Club of Woburn since 1998, with a 17-year commitment totaling $1.6M in community support. The mission of Woburn Boys & Girls Club is to inspire youth to find their greatness, through programs centered on leadership, team-building, and community enhancement. The club recently completed a renovation and expansion of the older building and now a state-of-the-art facility.
Raw Art Works: $25,000
Supporting 500 at-risk youth in Lynn, Raw Art Works offers a continuum of more than 20 free programs in the arts, including an award-winning film school, visual and expressive art groups, single gender groups, mentoring and leadership development programs, community arts, summer programs, and free arts programinq for at-risk elementary and middle school youth.
The Children's Room: $10,000
The "Parenting While Grieving" educational series, hosted by The Children's Room, teaches parenting skills and education on how children of different ages experience and express grief. This Winning Home grant will underwrite this program. The Children's Room is located in Arlington.
Woburn Community Educational
Foundation, Inc. $10,000
The mission of the Woburn Community Educational Foundation is to increase private investment and community involvement in the Woburn Public Schools, with a goal of supporting educational programs and initiatives that empower teacher creativity and innovation. Funds from Winning Home will provide resources to the Educator Grant Program, which invites educational professionals to apply for funds to support educational programs not funded by the regular school budget.
Gaining Ground: $15,000
Gaining Ground in Concord grows organic produce for hunger relief with help from 3,000 volunteers of all ages and abilities who work and learn in the fields. This year's grant will enable partnerships with recipient organizations to increase the impact of food distribution through education, cooking classes, meal preparation, and free farmers markets.
Lovelane Special Needs Horseback
Riding Program: $10,000
Lovelane is a therapeutic horseback riding program that provides services to 130 special needs children. Funds will be used for tuition assistance. Students range from two years of age through adulthood and come from 38 Massachusetts towns. The program is based out of Lincoln.
Pathways for Children: $10,000
Pathways for Children provides robust social services and education to children and families in a full-day, year-round environment with extended hours to provide flexibility to working parents. This grant will fund the School Age Care program, which provides 'out of school time' education for 70 K-12 students in the Gloucester center.
Mission of Deeds: $10,000
Mission of Deeds, Inc. is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to assisting families or individuals transitioning to a new home after leaving a shelter. Funds will be used toward the purchase of 100 cribs and 1 ,500 beds to assure every child in the program has a bed in which to sleep.The program is based out of Reading but services several area cities and towns.
Horace Mann Educational Associates: $5,000
Horace Mann Educational Associates serves more than 3,800 Massachusetts children and adults with autism or other special needs. The $3,000 grant will be used to renovate the Darnell School forEducational and Behavioral Services in Hudson with a handicap elevator.
UTEC: $10,000
UTEC is a newly-licensed center of early education focused on proven-risk adults and their young children. The goal of the UTEC, based in the Lowell area, is to break the cycle of poverty and violence for these vulnerable young families by providing education and child care to parents while also providing high-quality early education for their children.
The Open Door: $15,000
The mission of The Open Door is to alleviate the impact of hunger on the community by providing access to healthy and nutrient-dense food to those in need. Funds will be used to support three critical school-based Mobile Markets (free farmers markets) to low-income children and families in Ipswich and Gloucester.
Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital: $10,000
This grant will be used to fund a pilot project to provide haircutting services in-house at the Lexington facility to children with autism.
Strongwater Farm Therapeutic
Equestrian Center: $5,000
Strongwater's mission is to provide therapeutic horse riding to children with developmental disabilities. The farm is located in Tewksbury.
Wildflower, Inc.: $5,000
This Lexington based non-profit sends children who are grieving the loss of a family member to summer camp.
Community Harvest Project: $5,000
Community Harvest grows and provides free food to families in need.
The Haven Project: $7,500
The grant to the Haven Project will help address the unmet needs of unaccompanied homeless young adults in Lynn and surrounding communities.
About Winning Home
The mission of Winning Home is to help local children and families in need.
The Winning Home property was put into trust more than 100 years ago to be used as an orphanage and for the support of needy children.
Since its conversion from a landowner to a charitable trust, Winning Home has granted more than $4.8 million to area charitable organizations.
Winning Home is dedicated to funding programs that best protect Massachusetts's childcare needs.
To apply for a 2020 Winning Home Grant, visit www.winninghome.org/applygrant.html.
For more information on Winning Home Inc. visit www.winninghome.org.
