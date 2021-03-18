WOBURN - Schools' Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley Tuesday night unveiled a plan for the phased return of Woburn's entire student body to a traditional classroom learning format by the end of April.
During a special School Committee gathering in the Joyce Middle School, the superintendent explained that the district's teachers and administrators have already endorsed the proposal to end the city's current hybrid learning model by April 26.
"We aren't going to get back in-person without our staff," said Crowley, who was quick to recognize the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) and other union leaders for their contributions in creating the basic parameters of the proposal. "This is an agreed upon plan, and we're excited to push it forward."
Word the arrangements have already been sanctioned by Woburn's rank-and-file educators was met with the applause of School Committee members, who pointed out that the pitch for a three-phased reversion back to full-time, in-person instruction exceeds the expectations of the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Specifically, under a decree issued last week by DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, all elementary school pupils must revert to a full regimen of in-person classes no later than April 5, while an April 28 deadline was set for middle school populations.
Woburn's plan not only meets both of those mandates, but it also calls for the resumption of classroom-based learning for WMHS students on April 26.
According to School Committee members Dr. John Wells and Michael Mulrenan, given the ongoing battle between the Mass. Teachers Association and state executives like Mass. Governor Charles Baker over the mandated return to the classroom and COVID-19 vaccination politics, Crowley's ability to work out a compromise with the district's workforce speaks volumes.
"A lot of work has gone into this and I think Woburn is far ahead of everybody, at least in this area…This is is a good plan, and I look forward to seeing it implemented," Mulrenan remarked.
The shift away from remote or virtual instruction only applies to Woburn's official learning format of choice, meaning students enrolled in the district's full-remote by choice or virtual academy can decide to stick with that model through the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Notably, parents now have until the end of the weekend to decide whether they want to opt-out of the virtual learning program or enroll their children into the full-time remote-by-choice offering.
For parents who have students in the Virtual Academy, they must notify district officials of their intention to have their child return to the classroom on a full-time basis.
Likewise, parents of students who are currently enrolled in the hybrid model must fill out the survey if they wish to place their children into the Virtual Academy for the remainder of the school year.
Parents of hybrid model students who are happy with the planned transition to a full-time, classroom-based model do not have to respond to the survey.
"You only have to fill it out if you would like your children to change learning models," said the superintendent, who explained the survey forms are due back by March 22.
April 5 phases
According to Crowley, the transition away from virtual instruction will begin on April 5, when all elementary school pupils will begin heading to school five-days a week for a full-day of classes.
Parents can expect some major changes with the transition, including revised social distancing protocols that reduce the minimum distance between classroom desks from six to three feet.
Lunches and meal service will also look substantially different, as administrators will have to find a way to provide seating for a larger number of students who must maintain the six-foot social distancing status quo while eating.
Because the city's school buildings are sized differently, lunch plans will be individualized by principals. In some circumstances, existing cafeterias have been deemed large enough to seat all students, but partition panels, classroom desks, and alternate spaces may be utilized to maximize seating capacity in smaller facilities.
Crowley last night also explained that the transition to more in-person learning time will begin earlier than required for middle school pupils, who will be introduced to a full-day of classes starting on April 5.
"The week of April 5, the middle schools will stay in the hybrid model, but have full-days of school. The rationalization is that there should be some type of transition," the superintendent said.
Specifically, utilizing the two-day in-person/two-day remote routine that currently exists in Woburn under its hybrid model, middle schoolers in Cohort A will experience a full-day of class with lunch on Monday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 6. Cohort B students will be engaged in remote learning.
The middle schools will then be closed for cleaning on Wednesday April 7. Starting on Thursday, April 8, Cohort B students will return to two full-days of in-person instruction as Cohort A switches to remote.
That expansion of in-person learning will continue for two weeks at the city's two-middle schools until April vacation begins on April 19.
"In meeting with our union members, there was some concern about having so many students come back at once. So I suggested just expanding the current day, so they could work through those concerns, " responded Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Wendy Sprague, when asked why the two-week transition is being implemented.
April 26 Phase
At both the middle school and high school levels, students will return to a full routine of in-person learning beginning on April 26 — which also happens to coincide with the end of April vacation and the start of the fourth academic quarter.
Social distancing protocols at the higher grade levels will be identical to those at the elementary schools, but because of the larger size of Woburn's secondary student populations, building specific rules are being developed regarding lunches, student arrival and dismissal times, and hallway circulation routines.
According to Crowley, though state officials have not yet set a deadline for returning students to school, he believes the end of April vacation creates a perfect opportunity to start the transition.
"The third semester ends on April 16, which is the Friday before April vacation, so it's a natural break. Also during quarter four, many [high school] seniors have internships off-campus. So that reduces the number of of students in the building and frees up teachers to take on other duties as assigned," he explained.
Parents who decide to pull their children from the city's optional virtual program in the coming days can plan on the April 26 start-date for the transition at the middle school and high school level.
