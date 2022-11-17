WOBURN - U-Haul officials quickly withdrew plans for a major expansion project at its vehicle rental and storage facility off of Olympia Avenue after Woburn’s fire prevention experts described the building’s sprinkler system as woefully inadequate.
During a meeting at the outset of this month, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of letting the U-Haul Company withdraw its special permit petition for a new 19,931 square foot storage building, but not before advising the petitioner to think carefully before coming back with revised plans.
“Given the outline provided to us by the fire department over how dangerous this proposal is, I’m glad to see the petitioner is withdrawing. I want to remind this council that should this petition resurface in the same form that it is in tonight, those concerns won’t be going away,” said Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the 8.3-acre U-Haul site at 31 Olympia Ave.
Late last month, local attorney Jospeh Tarby, who represented U-Haul, acknowledged that his client was likely to make some revisions to the proposal after discussing the project with Woburn Fire Lt. Joseph Foley, who heads up the public safety department’s fire prevention office.
However, in light of Foley’s scathing assessment of the proposed addition’s fire suppression system, the local lawyer during the latest council meeting instead asked the elected officials for permission to yank the entire proposal from the table.
“We filed a request to withdraw without prejudice and I have nothing more to add,” Tarby said matter-of-factly.
U-Haul officials first floated the expansion plan back in June, when the City Council held an initial public hearing on the rental and moving company’s proposal to add a single-story building onto its existing 140,000 square foot facility. Per the proposal, U-Haul would be creating room for approximately 400 new “U-Boxes”, or moveable containers that customers can have delivered to their homes and then transported back to Olympia Avenue after they are filled up with household goods and materials for short-term storage. The new facility would also include roughly 400 traditional fixed-location storage units.
From the outset of the council’s months-long deliberations over the project, various city officials demanded proof that U-Haul would be able to mitigate any potential fire risks from the storage facility. Of particular concern was the notion that hazardous or unauthorized materials might be stashed within the movable U-Boxes.
“My concern was always about the fire suppression system and what was being stored in those containers. Sometimes, you just don’t known and I think that’s too dangerous for Woburn,” said Ward 6 Councilor Lou DiMambro.
Though Woburn does have several self-storage facilities in East Woburn and in area by Lowe’s Home Improvement, local officials have in recent years frowned upon the industry due to nuisances that are sometimes associated with such uses. Based upon those broader concerns about potential neighborhood impacts, Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately at the recent meeting suggested the U-Haul petition was likely heading to the rejection pile regardless of the fire department’s opinion about the petition.
“Even without this recommendation from the fire department, I don’t believe there would be enough votes on the council to pass this. What they’re doing over there, it’s just not for the City of Woburn,” said Gately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.