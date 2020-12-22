WOBURN - Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley suspended in-class instruction at WMHS and the Shamrock Elementary School after authorities recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases involving the two learning communities over the weekend.
In a message to families posted on Sunday, the superintendent announced he was reverting the two schools into a remote learning format due to confirmation that approximately 19 students and educators from RMHS and the Shamrock School had tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time the top school administrator made the decision, public health authorities were also still awaiting the testing results for 13 other children and staff at the Shamrock.
"Of the 32 confirmed cases across the district, seven students and seven staff members at Woburn Memorial High School have tested positive," Crowley explained in the memo, which was posted to the district's website.
"At the Shamrock Elementary, there are five positive cases (four students and one staff member) and 13 awaiting diagnosis (nine students and four staff members)," the superintendent continued. "As a result I have decided to transition the high school and the Shamrock to remote learning."
The closure of the two schools comes as the district is just days away from its regular Christmas or winter break, which will helpfully give school administrators a much-needed chance to regroup. The temporary shift to an at-home or virtual learning model will last for the entire school week, which is abbreviated due to the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 25.
According to Crowley, who has shuttered a school due to COVID-19 cases just one other time since classes began on Sept. 21, he plans to order the resumption of in-person classes on Jan. 4 at both schools.
"It is our intention to revert to the Hybrid Model when school returns from vacation on Monday, January 4, 2021," the superintendent notified parents. "We will continue to review all of our safety precautions, including our mask wearing practices and social distancing. This will only complement our first priority, which is and has always been, the safety and well-being of our students."
Besides dealing with a significant uptick in positive novel coronavirus cases involving educators and student populations, central office administrators and staffers in recent weeks have struggled to keep up with the breakneck pace at which the state's COVID-19-related protocols and guidance is changing.
Charged with tracking and isolating new COVID-19 cases involving students and educators, public health authorities also have to monitor close contacts of those with newly confirmed infections to prevent the further spread of the contagion.
That state and federal directive means that every time the city records a school-related case, central office administrators have to identify all classmates and employees who may have had close contact with that individual during a lookback window that starts two-days before each test specimen was taken.
Those close contacts, identified as persons who were within six-feet of a COVID-positive person for 15 minutes or longer, then have to be called and instructed to quarantine for as many as 14 days.
Though the Board of Health and school leaders are seeing an increasing number of positive test results involving the school community, Mayor Scott Galvin and the superintendent do not believe the pathogen is being actively spread from one-person to another within school buildings.
Instead, the local officials suspect most cases are the result of contact with immediate family members or others who are gathering outside of educational settings.
The district heads into its last week of classes before winter vacation as the community's COVID-19 outbreak has continued to worsen.
Last Thursday, according to a weekly report issued by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Woburn over a seven-day span counted an influx of 269 new COVID-19 cases.
The concerning jump in infections resulted in Woburn being designated by the state as a "high-risk" or red community.
Specifically, there are presently 458 residents in Woburn with what are considered active or "infective" COVID-19 cases that require home confinement under an isolation order. Woburn's case positivity rate, or percentage of people testing positive for the virus, has also climbed to 8.36 percent.
Previously, local public health authorities have warned that any case positivity rate over 5 percent is indicative of a community-level outbreak that will become increasingly difficult to manage.
