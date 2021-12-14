WOBURN - Recording triple digit case numbers over a one-week span, Woburn’s COVID-19 positivity rate recently broke through a key five-percent threshold, according to the latest data released by the state.
According to a weekly community level pandemic report released late last week by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), the city’s positivity rate surged from 3.38 percent to 5.77 percent during a two-week surveillance period that ended on Dec. 4.
The upward trajectory is bad news for the municipality, as both state and federal health officials last year described anything above a 5 percent rate as indicative of virus transmission levels that threaten the broader community.
Mirroring the surge in positivity rates, Woburn’s 14-day case incidence rate, which contrasts new infections to population size, climbed by more than 13 points from 32.5 to 46.1 in last week’s report.
Based upon the local infection data, between Nov. 21 and Dec. 4, some 268 Woburnites tested positive for COVID-19, with 168 of those cases being detected during the second-half of the reporting window.
Since the start of the pandemic, at least 5,564 residents have tested positive for the virus, according to DPH.
Woburn is hardly alone in seeing its COVID-19 metrics spike over the past month. According to DPH data, both Stoneham and Reading have also recently registered case positivity rates in excess of 5 percent. With Reading’s positivity rate climbing to 7.89 percent, both neighboring towns are also both witnessing case incident rates that are at least 8 points higher than Woburn’s current 46.1 measurement.
The month-plus-long uptick in disease transmission rates being witnessed in Woburn comes as some public health officials are worried that the entire state is on the verge of experiencing a third-wave of new cases.
According to DPH data released last week, at least 71 percent of Woburnites had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Dec. 7. Thousands of other citizens are partially vaccinated, with DPH estimated that at least 80 percent of the city’s residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In yet another pandemic update issued late last week, the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) reported that 26 students enrolled in Woburn Public Schools recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Covering new cases detected between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8, the report suggests that educators made it through the last weekly reporting period without registering a new viral infection.
Since the school year started last September, at least 204 students and educators have contracted COVID-19, though state and local officials insist that most of those cases originated from contact with infected individuals outside of a school environment.
Only 17 of those cases have been linked back to school workers.
