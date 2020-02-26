WOBURN - Local Fire Chief Stephen Adgate heralded city officials' recent approval of a $30 million fire station modernization plan, which will include the construction of a brand new two-story headquarters building by Forest Park Road.
During the council's most recent gathering in City Hall, Adgate was quick to credit the aldermen for their swift approval of the $30 million funding request that was introduced by Mayor Scott Galvin in late January.
The fire chief also extended his gratitude to rank-and-file members of the local public safety force, who have bemoaned the poor living and work conditions inside Woburn's fire houses for more than a decade now.
"I just want to thank the mayor and the City Council for the support of this project. I also want to thank the fire department for being behind this. I think they realize it's for the betterment of the city and more importantly, for the department as a whole," said Adgate.
The City Council, after examining the financial implications of the borrowing plan, 0 recommended that the $30 million appropriation be paid back through a 20-year debt service option. In doing so, say proponents of the long-term repayment plan, city leaders will not be required to ask for a debt exclusion or tax override.
In recent decades, Woburn has managed to invest tens of millions of dollars into its capital infrastructure without heading to taxpayers for extra funding. Since 2010, the community has managed to tack a new $35 million addition onto the historic Woburn Public Library, build and open two elementary schools — the Goodyear and Hurld-Wyman — and create a brand new park and playground by Horn Pond.
Individual members of the City Council had little to say about the financial matter before voting unanimously in favor of the funding order. The latest approval came just days after the city officials approved a special permit petition seeking to erect the new headquarters building on a 3.5-acre slice on a larger parkland parcel by the Showcase Cinemas complex off Main Street.
The new headquarters building, to include three garage bays, would have frontage off of Main Street by Forrest Park Road. As part of the undertaking, a separate maintenance building for the fire department was also be built towards the rear of the site.
The city's Fire Station Building Committee last year announced it has stamped its approval on the comprehensive $30 million fire infrastructure modernization project. Besides erecting a new headquarters and making significant investments into existing fire houses, that plan calls for the eventual closure of of Stations 2 and 3.
Galvin's office first submitted initial construction plans and funding explanations to the council on Jan. 2. The larger 35-acre Forest Street parcel was first donated to the community back in 1895 for use as cemetery or public park. By breaking off the 3.5-acre parcel for the new public safety building, the majority of that land will remain in the city's custody for those express purposes.
With a net square floor area of 20,690 square feet, the main headquarters structure will contain new administrative offices, storage and locker areas, a new fitness room, and living quarters for shift commanders and as many as 15 rank-and-file firefighters. The project would also entail the construction of a second support building, standing 22-feet tall and containing 6,130 square feet, would would be used for maintenance of fire department apparatus and equipment.
The initial project design documents, prepared by DiNisco Design Architects, note that potential stormwater runoff issues will be addressed by installing a new drainage system that includes two underground infiltration systems by the headquarters' parking areas.
A total of three entrance/exits will be created at the site, where firefighters will be able to drive fire engines and ladder trucks directly into the building through a secondary rear garage access — thereby eliminating the need to back trucks into the bays.
Local officials say vehicular impacts can be managed through new light signals, which will be tied into a pre-existing traffic controller system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.