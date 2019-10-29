WOBURN - Mayoral candidate Liz Pedrini would entertain a switch to a use-based billing system for water and sewer customers, she told audience members during a recent debate, while incumbent Scott Galvin scoffed at such an idea.
During a recent candidate's forum at WMHS's auditorium, Pedrini dispelled rumors that if elected, she would immediately call for local officials to do away with the current fixed-fee water and sewer billing system for city residents.
However, the former retail industry manager acknowledged that as mayor, she would consider a use-based billing structure to see if senior citizens and the heads of smaller households would realize dramatic savings through the change.
"Wow, talk about a touchy subject," joked Pedrini, after being asked by forum moderator Jim Major about her stance on water meetings. "One of the things I learned when I moved here is that we didn't have them [water meters]."
"I understand that some people, who might be single and not have families, have an issue with paying the same bill [as those using substantially more water]. So am I for them? I can't give a definitive answer. There are things I'd have to look into."
Indeed the source of quite the controversy, a city contractor began installing water meters in some 10,000 households across the city beginning in the spring of 2014. Though defiant until the end, Galvin and the City Council begrudgingly agreed to appropriate nearly $6 million for the undertaking in order to avoid heavy fines from the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The water meter installation program was the result of an administrative consent order executed by former Mayor Thomas McLaughlin in 2008. McLaughlin signed the deal with DEP officials in order to avoid sanctions from the state agency over water works construction associated with the opening of the new high school off of Montvale Avenue.
In an arrangement that was almost unheard of in the state, Woburn households prior to 2014 had been without a water meters for some four decades. Residents, who pay a flat $586 fee for unlimited water and sewer system use, have long questioned whether the water meters will eventually be used for the imposition of a use-base billing system.
According to Galvin, if re-elected by voters during municipal elections next week, he will maintain the status quo regarding the water meters, which are used solely to meet DEP requirements for monitoring residential consumption.
"The requirement was that they be installed to monitor our water usage. That's what we did," said the mayor matter-of-factly. "Right now, we have one of the lowest water rates, if not the lowest, in the state. We're going to maintain that."
Other odd questions
The water meter question was one of a handful of odd inquires answered by the two mayor candidates at the recent forum, which was sponsored by The Daily Times Chronicle in advance of municipal elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Prior to the event, citizens sent all of the questions posted to the candidates to debate organizers. Each of those inquiries was then placed into a container and drawn randomly by forum moderator Major.
In most instances, Pedrini and Galvin were asked to elaborate on their plans for addressing big-ticket issues like citywide traffic jams, the future of economic development in the community, and municipal spending. However, the candidates also faced a few unexpected curveballs.
In one such instance, a local resident asked the mayoral contestants to outline their plan for addressing an often unacknowledged homelessness problem in the community.
According to Pedrini, she sees little evidence that city officials have any formal strategy for combating homelessness, which she believes is linked to a regional opioid epidemic that has torn apart local families and resulted in thousands of fatal drug overdoses across Massachusetts over the past decade.
"Not that I'm aware of," said Pedrini, when asked whether anything was currently being done to address a growing homeless population. "I know when you see them down at the center, there are times they are sent to the hospital via ambulance only to return a few hours later. [In other instances], they're asked to leave the premises, which solves nothing."
"It's not just homelessness," the West Side resident continued. "Homelessness and opiate addiction in Woburn is a real problem that we pretend doesn't exist. It's a real problem we need to address."
Galvin later acknowledged a growing homeless population in the city, but insisted the community simply lacked adequate resources to tackle that issue on its own.
However, he challenged the suggestion that his office has done little to address opioid addiction, as both the mayor and school officials have repeatedly called attention to the crisis and allocated funding for a new substance abuse officer and related drug prevention and addiction programming.
"My office was one of the first in the state to establish a mayor's coalition against substance abuse. We set up some programs in the city that we think helps by lending families support. We schedule forums at the high school and middle school to talk to children about it," said Galvin.
Later on in the debate, Pedrini differentiated herself from her competitor by citing her support for building a new senior center and by insisting that Woburn is not doing enough to provide recreational opportunities for disabled children.
Galvin, insisting that Woburn had a vibrant and thriving senior center, dismissed the idea that the existing School Street facility should be replaced. Citing millions of dollars invested into local parks during his decade-long tenure, he also voiced his confidence in Woburn's parks and recreation staff and their commitment to creating programming for all citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.