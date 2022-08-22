WOBURN - Images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have been creating a great interest from the general public as to what exactly is out there in outer space.
And a long-time Woburn resident, Dr. Robert Gonsalves, a former Woburn School Committee member and former member of the Woburn Redevelopment Authority, has had first hand interaction with the project and was able to provide a key piece of the technical work involved in bringing the detailed images back to plant Earth.
Gonsalves, a Northestern University professor for 23 years, has been active with NASA dating back to 1990 when he was able to help fix the Hubble Telescope.
It was his expertise in telescopes which led to the call back then from NASA with his algorithms still in use with the latest JWST effort.
Back in April, because of his work on the new James Webb Space Telescope, Gonsalves was asked to participate in a segment on National Public Radio called "On Point."
At the outset, Dr. Gonsalves was introduced by Meghna Chakrabarti who stated, "Now, you will never know the names of everyone who worked on the Webb. You'll likely never know the thousands more scientists whose innovations and discoveries in fields from material science to mathematics were instrumental in getting a human telescope one million miles from Earth. So let's turn one of those unknowns into a known. Allow us to introduce you to Professor Robert Gonsalves, creator of an imaging technique known as phase retrieval."
It was noted at the outset of the show, "The James Webb Space Telescope is NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency's most ambitious space observatory ever. A million miles away from Planet Earth, it is designed to look back to the beginnings of the universe."
Gonsalves was quoted on the show as saying of his work on JWST, "First of all phase retrieval is an algorithm. It's an unconventional imaging technique which clarifies an unknown flaw in an imaging device. It's similar to autofocus. Without these corrective improvements, images will be blurred. So really, what phase retrieval does is it gives you a prescription to fix what's wrong in the telescope. That's what it does.”
He would go on to say, "I've always really known that I'm a teacher, and it came from the fact that my parents were teachers. And so I started helping people learn math and other things at around age 14, and I learned quickly what I had to do to help people to understand things. And I've done that my whole life. My whole life I've been helping people and I love it. I mean, I had 10,000 students and I'm still in touch with a lot of them."
And just recently, he was contacted by a Northeastern University reported who said Gonsalves would be "the perfect source" for a story he was writing on the JWST because of his years of experience and because of the use of his algorithms in the most recent effort.
Gonsalves was a long-time Woburn resident up until his wife, Pat, died in 2012. He has since remarried and has now moved to Norton after marrying Christine Roessel.
Gonsalves also recently a note from a colleague of the effort.
Scott Acton of Wavefront Sensing and Controls Scientist, James Webb Space Telescope, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.Boulder, CO, noted, "Yes, the alignment and phasing went very well. I would not say that everything went exactly as planned, but the telescope behaved very well and the wavefront we achieved was very, very good - way below our requirements. About 1/2 of our wavefront activities involve Phase Retrieval in some fashion. I have always considered you to be the "father of Phase Retrieval," and it pleases me that you will be able to see the products of this technology applied to the telescope."
For Dr. Gonsalves now tells his amazing story in his own words.
Dr. Gonsalves story extends
some 1 million miles from earth ...
This story is mostly about telescopes, those of Galileo, Newton, Hubble and Webb.
The Webb, which has the formal name, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), is the most recent of these four. It was launched on Christmas morning, December 25, 2021. It took 29 days to reach its magical place in space, L2, one million miles above earth. The montage which comes with this story shows some pictures of the JWST.
I am Robert Gonsalves, a teacher and researcher, who helped NASA fix the Hubble telescope in 1990 and that fix is now in the JWST. On the first of April, 2022, Meghna Chakrabarti, host of National Public Radio’s On Point, interviewed me about that fix.
Please let me detour for a bit to describe my early life in a poor, but very happy family. I was born in Woburn, MA, 87 years ago. There were 7 children in my family. Both of my parents were teachers.
My father, John H. Gonsalves, taught math and science at Woburn High; and my mother, Rowena Nolan Gonsalves, was the special aids teacher for the whole Woburn school system.
I went to schools in Woburn and to College at Tufts University. Several other members of Woburn’s class of 1952 joined me at Tufts. One was Robert Dever, a future Mayor of Woburn. We were both fortunate enough to receive Navy scholarships.
After my naval service I worked for RCA in Burlington, MA, then got my MS and Ph. D. in Electrical Engineering at Northeastern University. That’s where I got the knowledge to fix the Hubble telescope in 1990. And my teaching never stopped - 23 years at Northeastern and 30 years at Tufts. I have taught about 10,000 students.
After my studies I was elected to the Woburn School committee, serving from 1970 to 1975. In 1997 Mayor Robert Dever appointed me to be a life-time member of Woburn Library’s Board of Trustees. I served 15 years. He also appointed me to the Committee to Revitalize Downtown Woburn. Also in 1997, Governor Paul Cellucci appointed me to the Woburn Redevelopment Authority.
Now, let’s return to telescopes.
First, I’ll talk about the telescopes of Galileo and Newton,
The telescope, itself, was invented by eyeglass makers in Holland around 1608. In 1609 Galileo heard about the Dutch Telescope and he built his own device. It had two overlapping cylinders with a convex lens at the top, pointing toward the sky, and a concave lens at the bottom, sending light into his eyes. The overlap provided a means of focusing the telescope for nearby objects. But it was almost always focused at infinity as a way to look at planets. It had a magnification of 20.
He soon pointed his telescope towards the sky and saw mountains on the moon, the rings of Saturn, and the moons of Jupiter. He wrote a book which described his findings.
It also supported the 1543 theory of Copernicus that the sun was the center of our world. Galileo’s book was considered heresy and he faced the Roman inquisition in 1633.
He had lots of supporters and was simply sentenced to house arrest in his home in Florence, Italy. He died in 1642, nine years after the sentence. A loving book, “Galileo’s Daughter,” by Dava Sobel (Walker, 1999) describes his life and his last days.
By coincidence I was in Galileo’s laboratory in Florence on October 31, 1992, giving a talk on the Hubble Telescope when Pope John Paul, II, forgave Galileo. What a happy day that was, in Florence and in the whole world.
Sir Isaac Newton was one of the smartest physicist and mathematician of all time. He lived from 1642 to 1726. His 1687 book, “Principa,” derived the laws of motion and universal gravity; and put Copernicus’ sun-centered solar system on a mathematical basis. One of his specialties was telescopes.
While Galileo’s telescope used two glass lenses, Newton used one large reflecting mirror and one glass lens. Light comes into a hollow cylinder and it bounces off the reflecting mirror. This focusses the light to a point. But it is deflected, near the narrowest part of the focusing light. A small, flat mirror sends the light through a hole in the cylinder. Outside the cylinder the glass lens can send the light to the observer’s eye.
This was a revolutionary change in telescope design. The Newton design is now used in all major telescopes, including Hubble and JWST.
Now we turn to the Huble Space Telescope.
In April of 1990 NASA launched the Hubble telescope into an orbit, 340 miles above the earth. The plan was to put the telescope above most of the aberrations caused by the earth’s atmosphere. It was a good plan but there was a problem. Much as they tried, NASA could not bring the images into focus. NASA disclosed the problem to the world on Monday, July 2, 1990. That’s when I found out about the “Hubble Trouble.”
On that day in July my late wife, Pat, and I were on vacation on Hilton Head Island, SC. We would walk the beach every morning. We discussed Hubble and I said to Pat, “I know a lot about this problem and how to fix it.” She said, excitedly, “Call NASA!” I replied, gently, “Sure, I’m going to call NASA.” Shortly thereafter I got a call from my secretary at Tufts, “Bob, you got a call from NASA. They want you in Washington on July 5.” Well, since NASA called, I took a plane to Washington.
At NASA Headquarters I knew most of the attendees as they filled up the long table. It looked like the start of an Agatha Christie novel. A NASA administrator told us the status of the Hubble, showed distorted pictures of stars, and presented a plan to fix the images by Image Processing. I listened quietly.
After an hour of give and take I spoke, for the first time. “Sure, we can fix individual pictures by image processing but that is not what I would do. I tell my students, if you want a good picture take a good picture. We need to fix this telescope. “
Then, in mid-October of 1990 I was invited to a NASA meeting at the JET Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA.
The task force was called HARP, for Hubble Aberration Recovery Project. I was the first non-NASA speaker for an audience of about 50 researchers.
I showed some results for a Hubble fix, based on Phase Diversity. More than half of the attendees had never heard of Phase Diversity so I had to do a lot of teaching that day. It was easy for me because I had been teaching my students about Phase Diversity for over 10 years. My presentation led to a subcontract at Tufts, the first one which HARP awarded, to find a prescription to fix the Hubble Telescope. My staff and students at Tufts had a prescription in about two months.
So, just what is Phase diversity?
Phase Diversity is an unconventional imaging technique, an algorithm, which can determine an unknown flaw in an imaging device. It is like Auto Focus in a camera. Without this algorithm, images will be blurred. Phase Diversity gives a prescription to fix what is wrong in a telescope. It works on stars or extended objects.
My publication, “Phase retrieval from modulus data”", Journal Optical Society of America, September 1976, is the first of many papers I have written, showing how Phase Retrieval can be used to extract the unknown flaw mentioned above.
A second publication, "Phase Retrieval and Diversity in Adaptive Optics", Optical Engineering, Sept./Oct. 1982, introduced the idea of using a second image, with an intentional defocus, the “diversity.” It works for star images and for extended objects. Phase Diversity is an advanced version of Phase Retrieval.
Phase Diversity continues to be used for medical images and in telescopes on the ground or in space. There are over 2200 citations of this technology in the Google Scholar data base, with a current average of 100 citations per year. Also, I have given numerous talks on Phase Diversity to universities and optics conferences at locations all over the world.
Finally, I will present some thoughts about the James Webb Space Telescope.
The JWST has a unique design and a carefully selected spot in space, a million miles above the earth. It was launched from French Guiana, South America (near Trinidad and Tobago) and it arrived at its chosen location, the Lagrange point, L2, twenty-nine days later.
On the way many elements of the telescope were unfolded from the packaging in the rocket. That process was flawless, a tribute to those who planned the trip to deep space. The telescope is now in space, fully commissioned to precisions which exceed their design.
I have a personal connection to this telescope, starting in 2008. That was when I was invited to a meeting at Ball Engineering in Colorado. The NASA-funded team was studying Phase Retrieval and Phase Diversity, as the last steps in commissioning the18 hexagonal segments. I helped the scientists write algorithms and helped them prepare reports for NASA. I continue to communicate with some of the personnel I met at those meetings.
Here are some details about JWST as it flies in its L2 orbit.
An immediate and spectacular attribute of the telescope is the design of the primary mirror. It has 18 gold-covered, hexagonal segments locked into each other. They form a mirror like Newton’s mirror.
There is an inner ring of 6 segments and an outer ring of 12 segments, all positioned to form the telescope’s primary mirror. And since the telescope is in deep space there is no need for Newton’s cylinder. The light from the primary and secondary mirrors just flows through open space to the 4 instruments, including a camera.
That magical point, L2, where JWST is parked allows the Webb to always look away from the sun and the earth; that is, it is always looking into deep, dark space. Good. Of course, that also means that the back side of the telescope will always be looking directly into the sun. Bad.
That is where the tennis-court-sized sunshield comes to the rescue. Its 5 layers of thin coated aluminum and silicon will block the sun, completely. The sunshield works so well that the 18 hexagon elements of the mirror and the electronics can be kept at their operating temperature levels of -380 degrees Fahrenheit, where the zero level of temperatures is –495. Burr, that -380-degree temperature is really, really cold.
I note that JWST is like a small planet circling the sun. It is not an object circling the earth, like Hubble or 1957’s Sputnik (which I heard and saw when I was in the navy). Yes, JWST is a small planet. But it’s path around the sun is complicated because of its placement in L2. JWST requires occasional pushes and shoves to keep it on its “L2 path”, as I call it.
Another note: JWST’s mirror is about 21 feet in diameter vs. Hubble’s mirror of about 8 ft. Quite a difference. NASA says the JWST has a collection area which is 6.25 times larger than Hubble’s. So, the JWST will have significantly better images than Hubble. And remember that all the world fell in love with the Hubble images.
As I said earlier, I keep in touch with some of the scientists working on the telescope. In Colardo they kept calling me call me the father of Phase Retrieval and Phase Diversity. I would joke, “No, I am the grandfather.”
On December 24, 2021, the day before the launch of the JWST, I sent an email to one of those clever lads, wishing him and the launch well on Christmas morning. He replied immediately:
“How does it feel to be the father of the technology that’s going to make this telescope work?”
That is a question that needs no answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.