WOBURN - The City Council still awaits a legal opinion from City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette regarding the appropriateness of opening up a food market within an office park district along Washington Street.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, City Council President Edward Tedesco explained that Callahan Doucette is still researching the history of business uses at the shopping plaza that currently houses a Staples office supply store at 335 Washington St.
Because the city solicitor's input is expected to play a major role in the council's decision as to whether or not Indian foods market operator APNA Bazar Inc. should be issued a special permit, the council at the petitioner's request voted unanimously and without debate to continue the public hearing.
"The communication states that they are requesting a continuance until June 1, as we are awaiting a communication from the city solicitor," Tedesco said.
Representing Woburn's Martignettti family, which owns the East Woburn site, local attorney Joseph Tarby contends that his client's proposal to open-up a small 11,500 square foot grocery store within the Staple's plaza should be treated as an allowable use under grandfathered zoning protections for pre-existing, non-conforming properties.
The Staples plaza clearly sits within an office park district, but as local attorney Joseph Tarby contends, the property, containing a 52,000 square foot building with at least three separate storefronts, has always been utilized by retail establishments.
Though Staples in currently the only retailer there now, the 3.38-acre parcel previously housed a Comp USA store and in 2016, a high-end lighting fixture company obtained permission from a previous City Council to open a retail outlet there.
Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the busy Washington St. corridor, agrees with Tarby's summary about the history of uses at the Staples plaza.
However, with the lighting specialty store never opening after permits were obtained in 2016, Mercer-Bruen has questioned whether or not those grandfather protections were lost with an abandonment of the non-conforming uses for a period of more than two years.
Both Mercer-Bruen and Alderman at-large Michael Concannon expressed concerns about the proposed grocery store's potential traffic impacts during April's initial public hearing on the APNA Bazar Inc. petition.
A traffic consultant retailed by the grocer insists that the business will have no discernible effect on vehicular circulation along Washington Street during busy commuter hours.
With several aldermen suggesting left-hand turns out of the site be prohibited, the petitioner has been asked to consider design changes to the parking lot that would physically block customers from making such a turning movement.
Already, customers frequenting a number of business establishments on both sides of Washington Street locations create dangerous conditions by making left-hand turns across multiple travel lanes.
“I agree that Washington Street is one of the most dangerous streets in the City of Woburn,” Concannon remarked during an April public hearing on the petition. “If you take a left-hand turn out of this development, you’re crazy. Practically speaking, it’s a no right-hand turn out of that place… unless you’re a daredevil."
