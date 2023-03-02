WOBURN - Wetlands experts consulting the city’s Conservation Commission reportedly began reviewing a series of minor site plan changes aimed at addressing concerns about an interior brook at a proposed life sciences redevelopment in North Woburn.
During a City Council meeting last week, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing Boston’s Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, outlined recent Conservation Commission happenings in relation to the planned 300,0000 square foot pharmaceutical manufacturing and research and development (R&D) campus by New Boston Street and Merrimac Street.
Tarby, who last updated the council on the project at the end of last year, provided the brief update before asking that a separate but related public hearing on a special permit application be continued until April. According to the local lawyer, he anticipates Conservation Commission members will have sufficient information by their March 23 meeting to issue an order of conditions regarding work in and around the Halls Brook, a stream that meanders across the site by Merrimac Street.
“We’re hoping we can resolve all the issues with the Conservation Commission then and get back to the City Council,” he explained. “A lot of the work being done is to address concerns the Conservation Commission had with [Halls Brook]. We don’t expect to alter the site plan substantially, but there will be some minor changes.”
Per the petitioner’s request, the council voted unanimously and without major debate to continue its public hearing on the life sciences proposal until April 4.
Cabot, Cabot & Forbes first appeared before the city officials last summer to seek a series of permits needed to construct a 175,000 square foot office and R&D building and a 135,000 square foot pharmaceutical manufacturing space on a 14-acre industrial site at New Boston Street and Merrimac Street.
With part of the request including mention of an “accessory” high-hazard use on the campus, the project would entail the construction of a two-story building consisting primarily of manufacturing and lab uses at 215 New Boston Street. The second building, standing four-stories tall, would include 100,584 square feet of R&D space and 67,000 square feet of office uses at 225 Merrimac Street. Also proposed for the Merrimac Street plot is a multi-story parking garage containing 451 spaces.
The site is situated on the North Woburn side of New Boston Street but is in close proximity to Anderson Regional Transportation Center off of Atlantic Avenue, where a new bridge will soon connect the industrial corridor in North Woburn to sections of East Woburn by Commerce Way.
Given the size of the redevelopment, as well as a request from the petitioner to allow for so-called high-hazard uses on the property, the City Council early on in its deliberations called for the hiring of a variety of third-party consultants. The independent review of the developer’s mitigation plans is being paid for the Boston firm.
