WOBURN - As expected, the city will likely fail to meet new quarterly standards for polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels within the local water supply for the first time in 2022.
In a memo sent to the City Council in advance of its latest meeting in City Hall, Mayor Scott Galvin advised the elected officials that a Sept. 1 water sample contained elevated PFAS levels that measured at 23.9 parts per trillion (PPT).
Per state standards enacted by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in 2021, PFAS levels within all potable water supplies across the state should not exceed 20 PPT in any given three-month period.
Though still awaiting a second September test - to makeup for a July sample that was invalidated due to laboratory issues - city officials have previously noted that PFAS levels appear to spike within the local water supply during the summer season.
The city already exceeded the state PFAS standard once this quarter, as August’s water sample returned a 20.6 PPT result. Given those earlier results, the second September sample would need to contain PFAS levels of 15.5 PPT or lower in order for Woburn to pass the state standard for the third quarter of this year.
“We are now experiencing the typical seasonal pattern for our water with a small uptick in the August results at 20.6 ppt. In addition, we recently received the September 1st sample result showing a value of 23.9 ppt,” the mayor explained in his Sept. 15 letter. “ A second September sample is scheduled for next week. The compliance status for the 3rd quarter of 2022 (July-September), will be determined after we receive the final results for the two September samples.”
In order to discuss the PFAS issue in more detail during its next regular meeting - which is scheduled for Oct. 4 - the council voted to place the mayor’s Sept. 15 memo on the table.
PFAS are chemicals that are generally used to waterproof products or create an anti-sticking or anti-staining effect on items such as pots and pans, carpets, and clothing.
Today, PFAS are still commonly used in thousands of consumer products that range from beauty cosmetics and shampoos to automotive cleaners, construction materials, and electronics. As Galvin explained, while state and federal officials are now requiring testing for six common PFAS types (which are sometimes referenced by the acronym PFAS6), city residents are still likely being exposed regularly to other classes of the manmade chemicals.
“Some PFAS are no longer produced in the United States, however, many household products have PFAS, such as stain and water repellant fabrics, nonstick cookware, polishes, waxes, paints, cosmetics, cleaning and other products. Because PFAS do not break down easily in soil and water, they are widely found in the environment,” he explained.
Federal officials at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Institute of Environmental Health Services say prolonged exposure to high PFAS concentrations can cause reproductive harm to women, pose likely dangers to infants and babies in-utero, and lead to increase risks of cancer in some individuals.
While the city is taking various steps to reduce those risks to vulnerable citizens, including moving ahead with plans to construct a new $17.6 million PFAS treatment building at the Horn Pond water plant, Galvin is advising concerned citizens to also be vigilant about other sources of exposure to the chemicals.
According to Galvin, while many residents are rightly concerned about the presence of the forever pollutants in water supplies across the state, federal officials have also acknowledged that the biggest risk to consumers comes from direct contact with consumer products which contain PFAS.
“PFAS6 Levels above [concentration of] 20 PPT do not automatically mean there is a public health risk. The 20 PPT is based on conservative assumptions that consider the populations that could be most affected by PFAS6. The 20 PPT also assumes that each person is substantially exposed to PFAS6 from other sources in addition to drinking water,” he wrote in his letter to the City Council earlier this month.
“The EPA estimates that 80% of the exposure to PFAS is attributed to sources other than drinking water,” the mayor continued. “The best way for residents and community members to reduce their potential health risks is to limit exposure to PFAS as much as possible from all sources. While the City is taking action to reduce PFAS in drinking water, the best action to decrease PFAS pollution is to purchase less PFAS-containing products.”
Long in compliance with a less rigid 70 PPT PFAS threshold established by the EPA, the city first failed to meet the new 20 PPT state standard in the third quarter of 2021, when PFAS concentrations of 24 PPT were found.
The second infraction occurred in the fourth quarter of 2021, when levels were measured at 22 PPT.
However, Woburn has since easily passed the testing standard. For the first quarter of 2022, PFAS levels of 13 PPT were measured within testing samples. Second quarter results, based upon samples taken in April, May, and June, came back with a 15.5 PPT average.
According to Galvin, though Woburn and other municipalities were first ordered to meet the new 20 PPT standard in April of 2021, the city has been testing its local water supply regularly for PFAS levels since the fall of 2019.
During that period, the city has detected an average PFAS concentration of 17.7 PPT, local officials say.
