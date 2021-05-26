(This version updates comments from Mayor Scott Galvin)
WOBURN -- Mayor Scott Galvin, Health Agent John R. Fralick and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Matthew Crowley are pleased to announce that the City will be partnering with Mass General Brigham to offer first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Woburn Public School students ages 12 and older.
The clinic schedule is as follows:
Woburn Memorial High School, Thursday, May 27. Interested parents may register their child here.
Kennedy Middle School, Friday, May 28. Interested parents may register their child here.
Joyce Middle School, Friday, May 28. Interested parents may register their child here.
Vaccinations will be distributed during the school day.
Students must be registered by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. Students ages 12 to 17 must bring a filled-out and signed parental consent form to their appointment. Parents may download and print a consent form here.
Both clinics will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been approved for those ages 12 and older. Fact sheets about the Pfizer vaccine are available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Mass General Brigham has been working to ensure that as many people as possible can be vaccinated and has been partnering with local communities to expand access and provide information about the vaccine. To date, Mass General Brigham has helped to vaccinate more than 400,000 patients and employees.
"As we move onto rescinding nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, except for face-covering requirements in certain situations, it is important that everyone gets vaccinated for their own health, the health of family members, and the health of our city," Mayor Galvin said. "The collaboration between my office, the School Department, the Board of Health and Mass General Brigham to conveniently offer Pfizer vaccine to our students will help make our students, teachers and city healthier and safer from COVID-19 as we get back to our normal way of life."
"We are grateful for the support of the City of Woburn and Mass General Brigham for making vaccines available to our students," Superintendent Crowley said. "This is an important step in our return to school, and we are fortunate to have such great relationships that allow this to happen. It has been a challenging 15 months for all of the students, families, staff, and community -- but together we have done well, and I look forward to brighter days ahead."
Residents with questions about the clinic or the Pfizer vaccine may contact the Woburn Board of Health Nurse at 781-897-5928.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is this required?
No. The vaccine is optional, but encouraged.
Can I be there while my child gets the vaccine?
No. We have found students do well at in-school clinics when they are with their peers.
How will my child be monitored after they get the vaccine?
Licensed nurses will be administering the vaccine and will observe all students for a minimum of 15 minutes after they receive the shot.
What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine in kids? The most common side effects are a sore arm, fever, and feeling achy or tired. Any side effects should be relatively short-lived and ease within 24 hours.
Can my child take acetaminophen, ibuprofen, or an antihistamine before the COVID-19 vaccine to offset any potential side effects?
No. It is best to avoid administering these medications before the vaccination because there is a chance they can decrease the immune response.
Should my child stay home from school after the COVID-19 vaccine? Here is a guide to what you and your child may expect after they receiver the vaccine. If they have a fever, they should stay home. Beyond that, if they are feeling well, there is no need to limit activities.
How will my child get their second dose? We will provide the second dose at school approximately three weeks from the date of the first vaccine. The dates of those clinics will be announced shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.