WOBURN - With the city's Special Permits Committee still scrutinizing the proposal, the City Council recently took no action on an Indian grocer's request to open a new store within the Staple's store plaza off of Washington Street.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the aldermen voted unanimously and without debate to continue the public hearing from APNA Bazar Inc. until their next regular meeting on May 18.
Representatives from the petitioner are currently working on a traffic analysis to demonstrate to the City Council that the small speciality market will not overwhelm already difficult and easy-to-upset rush-hour traffic patterns along the major East Woburn thoroughfare.
The aldermen are also awaiting a legal opinion from City Solicitor Ellen Callahan Doucette as to whether the city's zoning code permits supermarkets at the Staples plaza at 335 Washington St. Local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing APNA Bazar, has argued that the property has a lengthy history of being used by retail tenants, including a Comp USA store.
In 2016, the aldermen also voted to allow a high-end light fixture retailer to move into the 3.38 acre site, but the business ultimately never completed that move.
Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the busy Washington Street corridor, is amongst those wondering whether those retail uses are still "grandfathered" in. Technically, the underlying zoning district is slated for office park uses.
According to Tarby, the new tenant, whose customer-base should frequent the store during non-peak office park hours, will not generate nearly as much traffic as a full-scale Stop & Shop or Market Basket store. Suggesting the store be allowed to operate seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., the local lawyer also pointed out that there is plenty of parking within the existing 232-space lot.
According to Vanasse & Associates engineer Scott Thornton, who in March observed traffic patterns along Washington Street on the petitioner's behalf, the new grocery store will attract a much smaller crowd of shoppers than a full-blown supermarket.
Based on his analysis, he expects no more than 85 hourly daytime trips to be added to Washington Street during weekdays. He also predicted that during Saturday's midday peak, no more than 96 new trips will be generated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.