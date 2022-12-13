WOBURN - Made aware of the council’s frustration with the extended deliberations, Verizon managers empowered a private-contractor to bind the telecommunications company to permitting conditions for a conduit installation project in E. Woburn.
During a regularly scheduled meeting in City Hall this week, the council voted unanimously to issue a right-of-way permit that will allow the company to install more than 900 linear feet of cabling by the mixed-use Vale redevelopment of the old Atlantic Gelatin site.
In return, contractors performing the work must insert the cabling into the same underground conduits being used by competitor Comcast. The sidewalks along Montvale Avenue and Hill Street, after being excavated, must also be restored to the same condition that existed before the project broke ground.
Late last month, the council criticized Verizon for wasting the city’s time after sending a third-party contractor to City Hall to discuss the project without empowering that individual to entertain permitting conditions that had already been discussed at length with DPW Director Jay Duran.
At this week’s meeting, City Council President Michael Concannon appraised his colleagues that he had since corresponded with Verizon managers, who all promised their contractor can stipulate to the conditions.
“There’s been some emails back and forth between Verizon, [City] Clerk [Lindsay Higgins], and myself. They assure us the representative here tonight does have the authority to bind Verizon to the conditions proposed here,” the councilor at-large explained.
Verizon first filed for the permits back in September, and since that time, Duran has been quite consistent in stating the conditions that had to be agreed to by the petitioner.
The work involves the underground installation of 244 feet of fiber optic cabling from the vicinity of Sam Walker’s Tavern off of Rainin Road to the intersection of Montvale Avenue and Hill Street. The line will then be picked up and extended another 610 feet down Hill Street to the entrance into the Vale site.
According to Pike Telecom Representative Alexander Marrero, whose firm is managing the work, the excavation trenches along the sidewalks will be roughly three-feet wide.
