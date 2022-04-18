WOBURN - As seven WMHS teens await arraignment on charges for assaulting a freshmen football player last fall, Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley yesterday vowed to release the findings of two separate investigations into the incidents.
Crowley reminded concerned parents and citizens about the ongoing Title IX investigation and a separate administrative inquiry being conducted by former law enforcement managers after being asked by The Daily Times Chronicle for a response to news that a group of the victim’s former teammates are now facing criminal charges for the alleged attacks.
“The Woburn Public Schools takes this matter seriously and is treating it with the utmost sincerity and gravity,” the superintendent responded in a prepared statement released on Thursday afternoon. “The district retained outside counsel, the law firm of Butters Brazilian LLP and attorney Patrick Hanley, to conduct a comprehensive Title IX investigation, and the Title IX process is still ongoing.”
“Additionally, a thorough administrative review and policy analysis is being conducted by a second outside agency, by a firm headed by former Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety and Security Daniel Bennett, former State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin and attorney John Benzan. We pledge to be forthcoming regarding the results of those investigations and to enact their findings and recommendations to the extent we are permitted by law.”
On Thursday morning, Meghan Kelly, a spokesperson for Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, confirmed that five of the victim’s WMHS football teammates had assault and battery charges issued against them in connection to the September incident, which reportedly occurred in a locker room. One of those teens is also facing charges for indecent assault and battery.
In addition, authorities also brought criminal assault and battery complaints against two other WMHS students in connection to separate attacks on the victim.
Ryan’s office said all seven of the local teens will appear in Lowell Juvenile Court to answer to the allegations, but those arraignment dates had not yet been set as of Wednesday morning.
Because all seven of the teens are juveniles, Ryan’s office is not identifying the accused WMHS students or offering specific details about the alleged series of assaults.
“We’re not saying anything about this case because it involves juveniles,” said Kelly.
Though other media outlets have identified the victim, the Daily Times Chronicle as a matter of policy does not identify sexual assault victims.
According to a story published earlier this week in the Boston Globe, the victim is no longer attending WMHS and his family intends to file a lawsuit against the city.
Last fall, shortly after local authorities caught wind that a video of one of the alleged assaults might have been captured, Woburn Police acknowledged they were investigating an “incident” involving a high school sports team.
Months later, the School Committee, though declining to comment directly about the underlying incident due to the ongoing investigation, authorized the superintendent to begin a civil rights inquiry.
Yesterday, the superintendent acknowledged many in the community are growing increasingly concerned about the alleged attacks and want to know what will be done in the future to prevent similar incidents.
Though understanding that reaction, Crowley urged the public to be patient as the district’s investigations continue.
“[A]s these investigations remain active and ongoing, we must allow that process to unfold and cannot offer more information until we complete the Title IX process and receive the vital findings of the administrative review,” the superintendent said.
