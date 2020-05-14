WOBURN - The BrickYard restaurant at 371 Main Street in the heart of Woburn Center opposite Woburn Common is itching to stet up again with their outside seating for the summer months.
Currently, the BrickYard is closed due to the coronavirus orders but has a 3-year lease (2019-2021) with the city of Woburn on adjacent Marlowe Park and now wants some adjustments like the starting and ending dates to allow outside sitting during the good weather.The city owns the Marlowe Park land.
While this lease through a decade usually starts on April 1 (weather permitting), the coronavirus closing of restaurant has upended things and some adjustments are in order to keep going to October 25. A check of the lease calls for $2,643 in 2019, $3,072 in 2020 and $3,500 in 2021.
The restaurant also has a concert on Wednesday nights that began in 2015.
As Gov. Charlie Baker has introduced his “phase in” approach to re-opening restaurants and other businesses, the only trick-of-the trade is putting a key in the door for most restaurant owners, however, for some, it is a bit trickier like for the BrickYard.
In recent days, the BrickYard has come forward for some adjustments to the city lease and to be legally correct in their efforts. They sent a request to the Woburn Redevelopment Authority, who immediately embraced the current problems on re-opening, including dates.
“It’s obvious some things have changed,” said Tina Cassidy, the WRA Administrator and Planning Board Director.
Chairman Donald Queenin of the WRA remarked, “It is all good.”
In turn, the WRA voted unanimously to call a special meeting “whenever” to address the specific details like the dates.
The group agreed “he doesn’t want to miss a day .”
The next regular meeting is June 23.
The success of the outside dining has become apparent as the original 12 tables had 12 more tables (four seats per table) O’K’d by the city in recent years.
The outside serving and concerts have been given much praise from city leaders from Mayor Scott Galvin through the five members of the Woburn Redevelopment Authority.
The “tweaking” of the traditional lease became a topic at the last WRA meeting and again earned much support.
The BrickYard has traditionally been represented by Woburn Attorney Mark Salvati and owner Nick Leo.
They also make a presentation at the Woburn License Commission when significant changes are made.
The detailed seating plan has come from civil and structural engineers of Allen & Major Associates, Inc. of Woburn.
Usually, the WRA put four conditions of their approval, as follows:
1. That the BrickYard maintain handicap access to the elevator per 521 CMR in the Massachusetts General Law;
2. That the BrickYard install temporary signage directing the public to the elevator;
3. That the additional 12 tables and chairs be removed prior to the opening of business the following day;
4. That the requirements of the Woburn License Commission shall be complied with unless modifying this decision which would require further review and approval by the Woburn Redevelopment Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.