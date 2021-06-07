THE TOP OF THE CLASS of 2021 and Class Officers include (first row l-r) Valedictorian Darian Cain, Salutatorian Tara Metters, Class President Adam Ghili, (second row l-r) Class Advisor Donna Sands, Student Rep. Sean Maguire, Treasurer Tim Pratt, Secretary Clark Dionne, and Vice-President Christina Negri gather before their 2021 graduation ceremonies on Sunday.

(KAPAndrewsPhotos)