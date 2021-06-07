WOBURN - Call them the comeback kids.
City officials and proud parents all feted the 300-plus members of the Class of 2021 on Sunday as the resilient group of WMHS seniors celebrated their high school graduation at Connolly Stadium under a scorching sun.
While a blast of stifling hot and humid weather normally would have been the headliner for the graduation event, the Class of 2021 walked across the big stage at the main WMHS athletic field during the first mass gathering within the City of Woburn since the COVID-19 pandemic first struck Massachusetts’ in the spring of 2020.
The dual graduation and return-to-normalcy milestones came after the WMHS seniors spent the last year of their high school career splitting time between virtual and in-person classroom settings and adhering to strict facial covering and social distancing routines.
The teenagers also dealt with an ever-changing list of pandemic protocols in order to play sports, participate in extra-curricular activities, and plan social gatherings like proms and award ceremonies.
“I’d like to thank you parents, families, and loved ones for your support over the past four years and especially over the past 15 months,” said WMHS Principal Jessica Callanan at the outset of Sunday afternoon’s gathering. “I am continually honored to work within the City of Woburn, and I think all of us deserve a well-earned round of applause.”
The first student speaker to address the crowd yesterday, Class President Adam Ghili reflected on how the COVID-19 crisis ultimately exposed how precious and fragile life can be.
And while much was lost due to the pandemic, Ghili hoped that his classmates would emerge as a stronger and wiser generation. Her implored his peers to treasure the opportunity for a fresh start.
“Life is so precious and we often take for granted the time that we have. The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that lesson the hard way, giving us uncertainty and disappointment in our final year,” said the senior class president.
“Now that we come out of the pandemic stronger than ever, we can never take our time for granted again,” Ghili continued. “So please, cherish every moment with your classmates and with your loved ones, and enjoy the summer knowing that in the fall it’ll be a fresh start as we make the most significant transition of our lives.”
Salutatorian Tara Metters, who described herself as a person who thrives off of structure and routine, also recalled struggling after COVID-19 upended everyone’s sense of normalcy.
But the confusing and sometimes chaotic change brought about by the pandemic, which challenged everyone, also showed Metters just how resilient she and her classmates are.
“Though I think we all would have been perfectly content to experience high school without a global pandemic, this adaptability will take us far in whatever field we go into for the future,” the Class of 2021 salutatorian remarked.
“The pandemic strengthened values that we already had. We hold our families close, we celebrate our friendships, we march for justice, we learn together, and we work to make our community better,” Metters added. “This is the most normal day that we have had together in 15 months. This is our best day. This is a great day because we are together- finally. We are stronger. We are wiser. We are ready. And our best days are yet to come.”
According to Valedictorian Darian Cain, the final student speaker to address her classmates, the Class of 2021 over the past 15-months got a real-world lesson in the importance of community.
Humbled by that experience, Cain urged her peers to remember the sacrifices made by teachers, healthcare workers, and rank-and-file workers as they endeavored to protect the many of the greater whole of Woburn and beyond.
“We watched the front-line workers during the pandemic give their best to heal us. We watched small business owners fight to stay afloat and keep their workers employed so they could support their own families,” Cain reflected. “We watched our parents get up every day and adapt their jobs to this new environment to keep our households going. And we watched our teachers, administrators, and coaches work tirelessly through guidelines and safety protocols just so they could give us a semblance of normality.”
“As a part of this community, we too have a responsibility to be active members; to assist our neighbors when they are struggling; to give further meaning to the words “Tanner Pride” and to be a part of something greater than ourselves,” the valedictorian later concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.