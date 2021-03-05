City Council President Lindsay Higgins unexpectedly resigns 

WOBURN - Citing "professional reasons", City Council President Lindsay Higgins last night unexpectedly tendered her resignation as Ward 7's alderman effective immediately.
Higgins sudden announcement at the tail end of Tuesday's City Council meeting in City Hall led to the subsequent appointment of Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco as the city's next City Council President.
"Due to professional reasons, I am regretfully resigning as the alderman of Ward 7 upon adjournment of tonight's meeting," said Higgins, who choked back tears while reading a prepared statement to her constituents and supporters. "It's been truly an honor to serve as alderman for these past five years."
"To my colleagues…we have done some amazing things for the betterment of the community, though not without difficulty — especially over the past year with the pandemic," she continued.
Tedesco was unanimously selected as Higgins successor after just a single round of balloting.
Higgins, who became Woburn's first woman to serve as City Council president last July, did not elaborate on the "professional reasons" behind her decision. However, the Russell Street resident's departure does notably come just days after Mass. Secretary of State William Gavin announced City Clerk William Campbell's selection as the state's campaign finance office chief.
First elected to the City Council during elections in the fall of 2015, Higgins is a WMHS and UMass Amherst alumnus who currently works as a corporate tax consultant.
The attorney, who replaced former Ward 7 Alderman Raymond Drapeau on the council, was first swept into office alongside Tedesco and Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell.
Before adjourning last night's meeting, Tedesco and fellow council colleagues lauded Higgins for her brief eight-month stint as council president.
Some of the more touching goodbyes came from elder council statesmen like Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately and Ward 5's Darlene Mercer-Bruen, who herself appeared to fight back tears in response to Higgins' announcement.
"You did an amazing job," remarked Mercer-Bruen. "I've served under a couple of presidents, and I'm very honored to say I had the opportunity to serve under you."
Gately, who in the COVID-19 era has struggled at times due to health issues and his lack of technological know-how, later praised Higgins for setting aside her personal time to make sure the South End official was able to make the transition to remote meetings through Zoom.
"You helped me out quite a bit with your phone calls. It takes a special person to do that, and to me, you're a super person. We've gone through quite a few presidents, and you rank right up there with the best we had," said Gately.
Newest council member Joseph Demers, who was recently appointed to replace former Ward 4 alderman and City Council President Michael Anderson, also credited Higgins for her counsel over the past few months.
"I've known Lindsay for a long time," said Demers of his longtime West Side neighbor. "She's been a longtime friend and a mentor in a lot of areas, including politics. She's been very helpful, especially during my transition here to alderman of Ward 4."
