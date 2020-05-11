WOBURN - With hospital admissions dropping and public health officials witnessing new daily COVID-19 infections decreasing across the state, Woburn over the weekend recorded one new fatality while the city's total coronavirus numbers rose by 60 cases.
Acknowledging the loss of yet another local resident due to the virus on Friday evening, the Board of Health on Sunday revealed that Woburn's total COVID-19 caseload grew by roughly 14.5 percent over the weekend from 414 to 474 cases.
City officials, who for privacy reasons are not disclosing personal details about those who pass away due to the viral outbreak, have now recorded a total of 22 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
The weekend data indicates a troubling spike in COVID-19 cases across the city at a time when many were hoping the community had finally managed to "flatten the curve" through widespread compliance with preventative measures like social distancing and wearing masks while venturing out in public.
Specifically, the 43 case increase recorded on Sunday is the largest daily jump in new infections reported in Woburn since the Board of Health confirmed the city's first infection on March 14. Previously, the single largest daily spike in positive COVID-19 test results occurred on April 21, when 32 new cases were reported.
Largely due to the Sunday anomaly, the latest data marked the largest weekend jump in new COVID-19 cases since early last month, when between April 10 and April 12, the number of Woburnites who had tested positive for the virus climbed by 15.6 percent from 96 to 111 cases.
Yesterday, the Board of Health, reassuring citizens about the effectiveness of common prevention measures for the general public, explained this weekend's surprising jump in new cases can again be attributed to the spread of COVID-19 in local nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
"The rise in new positive COVID-19 cases is attributed to re-testing at a number of long-term facilities in the City of Woburn, as well as other general testing," the public health officials remarked.
Since the outbreak began in Massachusetts, the contagion has tragically managed to gain a foothold in a staggering number of elder care and rehabilitation centers across the state.
Risks to the elderly
According to figures from the Mass. Department of Public Health, as of Sunday, just over 60 percent of all COVID-19 deaths across the state could be traced directly back to one of 336 long-term care facilities in Massachusetts, where some 16,224 patients and health care workers have tested positive for the virus.
Notably, Mayor Scott Galvin and other city leaders have repeatedly urged the general public to adhere to social-distancing measures in order to reduce the fatal risk COVID-19 poses to elderly populations. Late last week, when outlining the details of the state's new mandatory face covering order, city officials emphasized the importance of adhering to previous social-distancing and hand hygiene advisories.
"The use of a mask does not replace important social distancing measures. All individuals must continue to maintain more than six feet of distance from other people, wash hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and stay home when sick," the mayor and local public health officials emphasized on Thursday.
Public health officials have predicted that roughly 80 percent of the population, especially children and younger adults, are likely to recover fully from the contagion after experiencing mild-to-moderate forms of COVID-19. Infectious disease specialists in recent weeks have since suggested there are greater than expected numbers of asymptomatic cases, where individuals don't even realize they've contracted the virus.
However, because those mild and asymptomatic carriers are still contagious, public health officials have warned that teens and younger adults can still easily spread the virus to elderly and immune-compromised individuals who face potentially fatal COVID-19 complications.
According to DPH statistics, though those over 70-years-old comprise just about a quarter of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, about 86 percent of all fatalities have come from that same age grouping.
By comparison, there have been only 65 deaths — or 1.3 percent of all fatalities — linked to persons under age 50 in Massachusetts. However that same under 50 population segment represents nearly half of all documented COVID-19 cases.
Woburn demographics
In Woburn, according to data released by the local Board of Health on Sunday, a higher segment of the elderly population has contracted COVID-19, with about 35.2 percent of all positive test results coming from individuals over age 70. Meanwhile, of those to test positive for the virus, about 42 percent are under 50-years-old.
A breakdown of the city's COVID-19 caseload by age groupings is as follows:
• 11 are under 19 years of age;
• 50 are between 20-and-29;
• 78 are between 30-and-39;
• 61 are aged between 40-and-49;
• 57 are in their fifties;
• 60 are aged between 60 and 69;
• 37 are in their seventies;
• and 130 are over 80-years-old.
Though Woburn regularly updates the total number of citywide fatalities, it is not reporting the ages of the deceased in order to protect the identities of victims.
In one notable break from statewide trends, where equal numbers of men and women have tested positive for the coronavirus, females are thus far more likely to contract the infection within the community. So far, 303 women in Woburn have tested positive for COVID-19, compared to 181 men.
Across Massachusetts, according to data released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), some 277 residents died due from COVID-19 between Friday and Sunday, when the statewide death toll from the pandemic rose to 4,979 fatalities.
As of Sunday afternoon, state officials had confirmed at least 77,793 novel coronavirus cases. The latest Massachusetts' tallies represented a 2.4 percent jump in new positive testing results over the weekend.
