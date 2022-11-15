WOBURN - The City Council recently sanctioned a Mississippi-based food service provider’s proposal to replace tenant vacancies in an Olympia Avenue warehouse with a pair of commercial catering companies.
During their latest meeting in City Hall, the council unanimously agreed to issue a special permit to Trio Community Meals, LLC and Corporate Chefs, LLC to take over almost the entirety of a 78,700 square foot distribution center at 39 Olympia Avenue. Per the vote, the petitioners will be allowed to increase the number of commercial vans being parked overnight at the site from 20 to 28 vehicles.
Because both businesses are essentially replacing a nearly identical catering operation, the council ultimately concluded the newest tenants would not cause any substantial impacts to the surrounding neighborhood, which contains a smattering of trucking depots and other industrial uses that generate commercial vehicle traffic.
“I know we didn’t have a chance to discuss this in committee, but [the petitioner’s lawyer] and I have spent some time on [these petitions]. I take no exception to them,” said Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the Olympia Avenue corridor.
Last month, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing both petitioners, explained the corporations’ parent company, Mississippi-based Elior, had recently shut down Preferred Meals, the Illinois headquartered commercial catering company that had originally taken over the Olympia Avenue warehouse building in 2021.
To fill the building vacancy, Elior proposes to move in the new tenants Trio Community Meals LLC, which like Preferred Meals, is focused on providing meal and cafeteria services to school and elderly populations.
“They assumed the lead of the former tenant Preferred Meals Systems. They’ll operate the same business as Preferred Meals by offering [prepared food] to seniors and school systems. They only change is that they’re seeking to increase the amount of overnight parking [spaces on the property] from 20 to 28 vans,” Tarby reiterated at the latest council discussion around the special permit requests.
Corporate Chefs, which will move its corporate offices from Salem Street to the Olympia Avenue site, will also be staging its vending machine business from the East Woburn property, which contains a total of 9.59 acres.
Besides using about 10,000 square feet of storage space in the building for food ingredients and other supplies, Corporate Chefs will also be creating a food prep area in the building where “sandwiches and salads for the vending machines it has in its various cafeteria locations”.
“There was 17,540 square feet of space that was not rented [previously at this building] and Corporate Chefs is a related company that would like to move into that space,” Tarby explained.
Corporate Chefs was issued a special permit to park up to seven commercial vans on the Olympia Avenue property which will reportedly contain 162 parking spaces once site improvements are completed.
Per the council action, the 24 conditions that were previously attached to the 2020 special permit for Preferred Meals Systems will be carried over to the new tenants. Each of the catering businesses is also required to register all of its commercial vehicles within the City of Woburn.
