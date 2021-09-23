WOBURN - The Woburn Kiwanis Club is finalizing plans for its Flag Day in the Fall Celebration at Library Park, this year planned for Saturday, Oct. 2.
Attorney James Juliano, a Kawanis Club member, appeared before the License Commission at its recent September meeting to get approval for the one-day liquor license for the event, which will including the traditional fireworks at the end of the show.
Juliano, standing in for fellow Kiwanis Club member and attorney Mark Salvati, said the hours being requested for the one-day license are from 2 to 9 p.m. which partly includes start-up and clean-up.
This year's event "will be scaled back a little," Juliano told members of the License Commission, noting somethings like the carnival will not be part of this year's event.
The event, however, he said, will include several bands, one playing every hour on the hour starting at 3 p.m., though the event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
There will also be handful of food trucks as well as one truck specifically for the sale of beer, Juliano told the License Commission.
Another featured attraction, he said, would be a mini-golf course set up in the area of the tennis courts. He said plans showing the specific location of this attraction will be presented to the city well before the event.
Fun and games for the entire family are also planned.
At the public hearing, no one spoke either in favor or against the event.
At the close of the presentation, the board voted 2-0 in favor of granting the license with Chair Thomas Skeffington and member David Gilgun voting in favor.
The fireworks are expected to start at about 7:30 p.m.
Boys & GIrls Club Kick in for Kids
The Woburn License Commission also approved a one-day liquor license for the James L. McKeown Boys & GIrls Club's annual Kick in for Kids funding raiser which includes both a health walk and a 5K road race.
This year's event, also termed "The Turkey Trot Edition," will be held from the club on Charles Garner Lane off Main Street starting at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The event, Julie Gage, executive director of the club, said, has been moved from its previous location at Library Park to the club's newly upgraded facility off Main Street near Central Square.
She noted the City Council has already granted a special permit for the event although it was debated whether that was needed where the event has been moved from a public location, Library Park, to the grounds of the club itself.
The event, Gage noted, was cancelled last year due to COVID with the club being excited to host the event at its newly upgraded facility.
The license commission approval was needed for the sale of beer between the hours of noon to 4 p.m. on the day of event, Saturday, Nov. 6.
The event has turned out to be a very successful fund raising event for the club, it was noted.
At the public hearing no one spoke either in favor or against the request.
The license was granted on a 2-0 vote with the commission also agreeing to waive the application fee for the non-profit organization.
The Health Walk is excepted to start at 11:15 a.m. on the day of the event with the 5K Road Race start at noon.
Said in a flyer regard the event from the Boy's and Girl's Club of Woburn, "Thank you for your continued support of the JLM Boys & Girls Club and our kids. We would not have survived the past 18 months without all those in the community who believe in our mission to inspire youth to find their greatness. We can't wait to celebrate together in November."
For more on the club and its many events and programs, visit www.bcgwoburn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.