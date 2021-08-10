WOBURN - City Council President Edward Tedesco and Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo Jr. have sponsored legislation in regards to rooftop dining and outdoor dining that is currently under consideration by the city’s License Commission and City Council.
The issue could come up at this week’s regular City Council meeting.
The idea for rooftop eateries and bars has been hanging around the License Commission for months, and even years, as the City Council has mulled the issue for months also.
The License Commission is also a bit miffed at the City Council that the rule to be put into place other than those allowed already by City Ordinance has come forth on several occasions at their regular meeting.
License Commission Chairman Thomas Skeffington at a recent meeting noted there is little or no communication between the two bodies but should be on a formal basis. The weight of the decision, License Commissioners have pointed out, will eventually fall on them.
Seffington at a recent meting has said he does not necessarily disagree with the legislation, but he wishes other boards in the city would confer with the License Commission when offering legislation that impacts establishments that serve liquor that they would come to the License Commission to get the opinions of the commissioners.
In the past two years, Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Alderman Dillon said he will pass that along and he agrees that communication between municipal boards is important. Dillon attends every License Commission meeting on his own and not necessarily as a formal appointee to the post. Dillon said he knows the legislation regarding outdoor and rooftop dining is coming up for a second reading at the council’s next meeting tomorrow night. He said he will advise the License Commission of any progress.
Skeffington said in a formal statement he will be more than happy to show up to the council’s next meeting. He said the License Commission sees what is going on in the restaurants every day. He said there should be some restaurants where rooftop dining and outdoor dining are not allowed. He felt the commission can help out a bit.
Commissioner David Gilgun asked Dillon if he is comfortable with the legislation. Dillon replied his first question will be how it works, and if the License Commission or the Building Commissioner will have final oversight. He said the License Commission should have some jurisdiction. He said that was his suggestion.
One downtown restaurant, The Dog House Bar & Grill at 434 Main St. in the middle of downtown Woburn, has made mention of such a 4th floor, outdoor bar and grill atop their well-known restaurant.
Gilgun also said the commission is fortunate to have Dillon as a conduit to the City Council. He said Dillon never misses a License Commission meeting and helps keep the lines of communication open.
In conclusion at the June meeting, Skeffington said he was surprised that he had to read about the rooftop and outdoor dining proposal in the daily newspaper.
