WOBURN - The City Council and Planning Board will later this month consider a proposal to restrict to size of future developments within a special mutli-unit housing overlay district by the Wilmington line.
Under the proposed legislation, the city’s Upper Main Street Overlay District, a special housing-focused development zone by a vacant industrial parcel at 1071 Main St., would be amended to reduce the allowable density of such projects from 57 to 20 units-per-acre.
Late last month, the Planning Board also briefly touched upon the matter towards the tail-end of their latest meeting, when Planning Director Tina Cassidy advised the appointed officials about the zoning legislation.
“It’s not [a overlay district] that’s been often used, if at all,” said Cassidy of the Upper Main Street Overlay District, which has been in existence for a decade now.
That it’s not entirely clear why the legislation was introduced, Mayor Scott Galvin and individual members of the Planning Board and City Council have all argued that the pace of residential construction over the past decade is far too brisk and threatens to outpace improvements being made to surrounding infrastructure.
With sections of North and East Woburn containing some of the last vast swaths of underutilized land, the council in January of 2020 tried to institute a pause on the construction of multi-family apartment buildings within the Commerce Way Corridor Overlay District (CWCOD) by similarly reducing the allowed density of such developments.
Established back in 2010, the Upper Main Street Overlay District was created by the council in order to facilitate the redevelopment of the old Woburn Hide and Leather site at 1071 Main St. into a condo development.
At the time, local developer Scott Seaver, who purchased the contaminated industrial site back in 1999, unveiled plans to construct 57 condos on the approximate five-acre site.
The overlay district, which includes some land holdings outside of that immediate 1071 Main St. target site, is situated about a half-mile away from the Wilmington line.
Though Seaver’s proposal called for the construction of a condominium development, the overlay district does allow for garden-style apartments to be built.
