WOBURN - It took more than five-years than expected, but the Planning Board this week finally signed off on the six-lot Russo Estates Subdivision off of Wood Street in East Woburn.
During a meeting earlier this week in City Hall, the Planning Board, which has granted an untold number of construction completion extensions for the project, heralded the end of their oversight over the Cape-style home development that was reportedly first authorized sometime in 2014.
“The best news of this evening is that we can close out the Russo Estates subdivision,” announced Planning Director Tina Cassidy of the evening’s last agenda item.
With the city’s engineering and DPW departments reviewing and signing off on final as-built submission plans and all other final paperwork also being found to be in order, the planners officially ended their involvement in the project by releasing some $119,958.25 in surety back to builder William Scire’s control.
“Russo’s Estates and Russo Drive is now done. It’s now crossed off our list!” exclaimed Planning Board Chair Claudia Leis Bolgen.
Though hardly the oldest housing subdivision project in the city, the Planners had countless discussions over the Wood Street area redevelopment due to the project’s close proximity to residential neighbors and concerns about development-related drainage and soil erosion issues. Situated by the Salem Street side of Wood Street, the project involved the clear-cutting of trees and extensive earthworks, as the subdivision cuts into a steep embankment that is perched over a number of industrial properties on Hancock Street.
Initial delays in finishing the project within its original two-year timeframe were blamed on delays from companies like Eversource, which reportedly took at least two years to install the site’s needed utility connections.
By the fall of 2019, the developer had finished at least three of the six split-entry luxury houses, each which contain around 2,300 square feet of space and sold for as much as $735,000 each.
Most of the final delays in recent years involved completing the subdivision access road, the installation of sidewalks, and ensuring catch basins and similar stormwater controls were finished to the city’s satisfaction.
