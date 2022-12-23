WOBURN - Classifying the recent removal of various trees and shrubs on the cliff-face a buffer zone violation, the Special Permits Committee informally directed a luxury car storage facility owner to address soil erosion concerns with a Leonard street abutter.
During a gathering last week in City Hall, the Special Permits Committee demanded answers from Sonar Drive’s Garage 42 Degrees about the scope of work performed on hilly terrain that sits perched over a residential neighborhood that includes Leonard and Bradford Streets.
Later, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen made clear what the city’s expectations are for the weeks ahead.
“Here’s what’s going to happen. You’re going to work out a solution with [your neighbors] to get things right, end of story. Frankly, as it was pointed out [earlier tonight by Ward 3] Councilor Jeffrey Dillon, you are in violation of the special permit issued to you. So this is not a negotiation,” said the Special Permits Committee member, who acted as chair during the discussion due to Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately’s absence.
The recent review of the special permit issued to Somerville businessman David Bamforth was convened at the behest of Gately, who has butted heads with various businesses around the larger Blueberry Hill Road area due to the industrial area’s proximity to residential neighborhoods.
In the current case, Garage 42 Degrees, which stores luxury vehicles within a 20,160 square foot warehouse building at 20 Sonar Dr., was reportedly called in before the Special Permits Committee by Gately at the behest of Leonard Streets resident Mark and Gail Swymer.
With his business use being quite innocuous, as it primarily involves the winter storage antique cars, Bamforth has never previously run into issues with the council with regards to neighborhood nuisance complaints - which typically revolve around trucking traffic and parking problems.
However, according to the Leonard Street couple, whose backyard meets with the cliff upon which the Sonar Drive industrial area is perched, they are shocked at how many trees have been recently pulled from the terrain and are now worried about the integrity of the hillside. Both residents were also frustrated about never being contacted in advance about the work.
“The guys who worked there were all very nice. All I want is for my yard to be stabilized,” said Mark Swymer. “I don’t even care if he cleans my house and cars [due to the dust that has blown onto our property due to the construction activity]. I’m just tired of the whole thing. It’s been going on for weeks now.”
In November of 2021, Bamforth appeared before the City Council to obtain permission to perform work within the buffer zone in question. The no disturb area is meant to create space between 20 Sonar Drive’s operations and the abutting neighborhood that sits below the parcel.
As part of the last special permit request, Bamforth, who also owns an auto parts manufacturing facility within an adjacent warehouse building at 30 Sonar Drive, obtained permission to construct a new structure by the luxury car storage facility and to park some vehicles within the buffer zone.
Apparently within the context of that redevelopment, the petitioner pulled various trees away from the lot line to make space for the expansion project.
According to Bamforth, heading into the recent Special Permits Committee gathering, he had already agreed to clean his neighbors’ house and cars. However, he objected to a further request that an engineering firm be retained to determine whether the hillside is structurally stable.
As the local businessman explained, he hired a certified engineering firm that specializes in construction on hillsides and by rock formations and all the work in the area was performed to the private consultants’ specifications.
“You can see [from the plans] that were are eight points where they drilled and put in anchors to connect to cables that mesh was then put on. There are also five locations where they drilled 15 to 20 feet down to put in anchor bolts to help stabilize any rocks they though were at risk of falling,” he said.
According to Ward 6 Councilor Lou DiMambro, who had personally walked the site in question, despite those efforts by the petitioner, some type of vegetation should be planted to hold the soil onto the hill.
“It’s all loose now,” said DiMambro. My concern is that if we get a 100-year storm, the runoff will start washing things down that hill. I would ask the committee to look at having some type of shrubbery planted to [prevent that kind of erosion over time].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.