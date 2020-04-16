WOBURN - There are unending ways these days to meet community needs during this pandemic of Coronavirus COVID-19.
One such active group is a group of four Woburn ladies who have been actively creating bags of goodwill and uplifting the spirits of Woburn citizens.
In turn, they have engaged praise, support , and assistance from many groups like the Woburn Fire Department and Police Department.
The women are Eileen Doherty, Cathy Faherty Bryant, Susan Callahan and Sharon McLaughlin Marrama in the forefront who are working with support from city leaders like Mayor Scott Galvin, Fire Chief Steve Adgate and a host of others.
The uplifting effort includes collecting a host of items from candies and canned goodies to toys for homebound children.
In turn, groups like the Woburn Fire Department and others help to collect and distribute items to the four women who in turn put a smile on the faces of those in hospitals or being homebound ,
“It’s a great thing,” beams Fire Chief Adgate, “and uplifting for all of us in the community in a time of crisis.”
“There couldn’t be greater acts of kindness”, says Chief Adgate, who constantly refers to the need for uplifting individual and community spirit.
“We are on the front line and situations like this are always stressful with the anxiety level is way up,” notes the chief, who like all public safety personnel gets to know areas where some help and support are greatly needed.
As an example in recent days, the word went out on the effort of the four women and the management people at Boston Coffee in the Four Corners came forward with boxes of “goodie” designed with a little surprise element and some good tasting cookies and other items. And also, a non-Woburnite from MIT came forward when the cry went out for face masks and he came to the fire station with 500 masks.
Still another was Ultragenyx of Woburn who provided some nice treats and food products to be added to a bag.
The four ladies are taking their community spirit on a step by step basis, while Chief Adgate and other public safety groups and individuals work to help them. The Fire Department, notes Adgate, doesn’t want to become overwhelmed but more than wants to be part of an uplifting spirit in the community.
“It’s all about community spirit and we are all in the message; we are all in this together,” concludes Adgate.
