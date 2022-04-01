WOBURN - The city’s Planning Board recently suggested new $500 filing fees and required performance bond reviews could force developers to take construction completion deadlines more seriously.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, the planners continued a now months-long conversation about how to address what’s viewed as developers’ increasingly relaxed attitude around construction timelines.
Earlier this month, the planners considered the implementation of a new tiered-fee schedule that would penalize subdivision applicants for seeking multiple construction completion extensions.
Under the proposal, a $500 fee would be imposed for first-time extensions, while a second filing for more time would be assessed $750. The charges would then max out for third and subsequent filings.
However, at the outset of last week’s discussion, Planning Director Tina Cassidy appraised the planners that City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette denounced such a punitive system.
In the city attorney’s opinion, says Cassidy, permitting and licensing fees should be linked solely to the costs associated with processing filing paperwork and any related review of those applications. Since Woburn currently doesn’t charge anything for construction completion date extensions, the city solicitor fully supports the idea of instituting a flat $500 fee - especially since the Planning Board is processing so many requests.
And while frowning upon a punitive fee system, Callahan-Doucette did propose an alternative measure whereby the planners could perhaps discourage unneeded construction extensions by considering the sufficiency of existing surety bonds.
“The fee charged must reflect the cost of providing a service,” explained Cassidy, summarizing the basis of city lawyer’s concerns. “But she is very much in favor of a fee and perhaps a review of bond balances for every request for an extension.”
“The board would certainly be within its rights to request that developer post additional money [to reflect inflationary pressures] as a condition,” the planning director added. “It will make it a little harder for developers to [be so casual about deadlines].”
Given that construction activity can cause neighborhood disruptions, the Planning Board relies upon subdivision completion deadlines as a way to limit the length of time that abutters’ have to deal with those impacts.
Because it’s normally in the best interests of builders to finish such projects as soon-as-possible, the planners have historically been casual themselves in regards to enforcing the timetables.
However, with the entire region being inundated by new construction over the past decade, the city officials - believing that some builders are perhaps taking on too much work and letting smaller or mostly-completed subdivisions linger unfinished for longer than necessary - have over the past few years demanded that developers appear in-person to explain why projects haven’t been completed.
Increasingly, developers have pointed out that work is being delayed by outside factors, such as lengthy waits for utility companies to make gas and electrical connections. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions, as well as delivery delays and supply shortages, have also mucked up project timelines.
Various Planning Board members last week made clear that they are not interested in hurting developers who have legitimate reasons to seek an extension of a subdivision completion deadline. However, the city officials do expect that builders to be more realistic about timetables and want to make sure that petitioners are providing honest assessments about scheduling.
According to Planning Board member James Callahan, one way to encourage better forecasts is to require developers to submit more detailed schedules that tie in major project milestones to specific dates. Those milestones could also be further linked to performance bond posting requirements.
“I think you can look into scheduling and tie in monetary values to milestones. I think the whole process should be evaluated,” said Callahan. “[When petitioners come before us and ask for a standard two-year completion date], I don’t think they ever intend to meet that deadline. They just don’t believe it will be held against them.”
Planner Carolyn Turner later questioned whether the city can require developers to meet new subdivision standards in extreme circumstances where developments take years-and-years longer to complete than first forecasted.
Cassidy later agreed to research that possibility.
