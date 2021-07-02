WOBURN - Starting today, associate members of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will receive the same stipends as full-fledged members.
During one of their latest City Hall gatherings, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance change that closes the $3,000 pay gap between the two types of appointed ZBA members.
In early June, City Council President Edward Tedesco explained that he sponsored the legislation after learning that associate members are paid $1,350 per year for their service while all other ZBA representatives receive a $4,500.
Pointing out that associate members carry the same workload as full-fledged members, Tedesco believed it only appropriate to equalize the stipend amounts.
“The alternate still has to attend all meetings of the board. They just might not get to vote,” the City Council president argued during a City Hall gathering in early June.
The latest council vote to adopt the order was without controversy or debate. According to Tedesco, Mayor Scott Galvin is aware of the proposal and included funding in the FY’22 budget to account for the salary adjustments.
“It will go into effect on July 1, 2021 and that money was reflected in the budget,” Tedesco told his colleagues.
Harkening back to a time when state law forbid members of government bodies like the ZBA from voting on variances or comprehensive permit requests after an absence from a public hearing, associate members sit in on all meetings but generally refrain from voting on most petitions.
However, in circumstances where a regular member is disqualified from voting due to meeting absences or potential conflicts-of-interest, the associate member can step in to cast a vote.
A few years ago, state laws were modified to allow members of deliberative bodies to still participate in a public hearing if they missed just a single meeting. In order to do so, board members must watch or listen to a recording of the missed meeting and review any recently submitted evidenced. They can then sign an affidavit certifying that they have caught up with the proceedings.
The ZBA is one of a handful of government bodies in the city where members are paid for their work. The City Council, School Committee, and members of the Conservation Commission also also receive an annual stipend.
Transfers
The council at the recent meeting also okayed to financial transfers needed to close out the FY’21 books.
The first transfer utilized surplus funding to absorb unanticipated expenditures in the city clerk and human resources departments.
Much more routine was a second transfer involving a $249,000 withdrawal from ambulance accounts to various fire department line-items.
The fire department uses the proceeds from providing emergency medical transportation services to supplement it’s budget, and the City Council is routinely asked to okay those financial transfers during the course of the year.
In two unanimous votes, the aldermen approved the following:
• A $59,000 transfer from veteran’s cash aid to City Clerk personnel and human resources department overtime accounts;
• A $249,000 transfer from fire BLS receipts to the fire department’s regular budget.
