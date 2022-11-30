WOBURN - The City Council recently promised to help a local resident and childcare provider navigate her way through City Hall’s permitting process after she backfilled parts of her Main Street yard without permission to protect children in her care.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, 708 Main St. resident Daniela Souza, who operates a licensed daycare by the Route 38 rotary, nervously pleaded with the council for mercy after she was cited by Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn’s office for filling in her yard without a permit.
After being assured her petition was likely to pass, Souza was advised her special permit application was being referred to committee for further review. The public hearing was ultimately continued until Dec. 6.
The site in question is an oversized ranch-style residence across from Brentwood Road that is technically zoned as a two-family dwelling. Though ownership has turned over, the daycare use has reportedly been in continuous operation there since the 1970s.
Specifically, the small business owner is seeking a special permit from the council to legitimize the work, which entailed bringing in roughly 360 yards of fill and leveling out a depression in the backyard to prevent ponding.
“I never meant to do the work without a permit,” she insisted, while explaining that she did consult the city’s zoning ordinances before starting work. “My mistake was not asking for more information. I thought I checked all the right boxes. It [the Woburn Zoning Code] said if your retaining wall is not over four-feet, you don’t need a permit. And my fence was already there, so I believed didn’t need a permit [to replace it].”
According to City Hall’s planning department, portions of the new fence and a retaining wall are reportedly encroaching on neighboring parcels. Per city zoning ordinances, landowners must obtain a special permit if more than 100 yards of fill or other landscaping materials like crushed stone are being spread at local properties.
Visably shaking and appearing on the verge of tears during her interaction with the elected officials, the Middlesex Canal area abutter insisted that she acted only after repeated calls to City Hall for help with an apparent runoff issue went unanswered.
With the water appearing somewhat suddenly in 2020, the local resident tried to convince city officials to investigate whether the water flows were coming from a blocked culvert along the Cummings Brook, which runs along her property line.
“The water used to go to the creek, but I guess there’s a drainage issue. In 2021, it got really bad. It would take four to five days for the water to go away. I called [for help]. I was desperate…I take care of little babies and there was three-feet of water coming into my yard,” she said.
Sympathetic to the local resident’s plight, various members of the City Council assured the daycare provider that her special permit request is likely to be granted after consultation with various department heads.
According to Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, local citizens shouldn’t have to obtain a law degree and have to cut through layers of red tape in order to proceed with routine repairs and improvements on their properties.
Both Mercer-Bruen and other city officials also referred to a recent soils report submitted by the petitioner, which reportedly says that none of the fill brought to the Main Street site was contaminated.
“Government should not be this hard. Not everybody can hire a lawyer [to help them interpret the zoning code] and you shouldn’t have to for something like this,” she said. “I read the report on the fill and it looks like you used exactly what you’re supposed to. We’ll get you through the rest of this, so take a breath.”
Echoing similar feelings, Ward 4’s Joseph Demers later argued the petitioner - given her responsibility for young children - technically made the moral call by taking action to eliminate a potentially life-threatening hazard from her yard, which doubles as a play area.
“Sometimes in government, [situations like this] end up becoming nerve-racking experiences. She runs a daycare facility at her residence and when early education and care requires your property to be maintained under certain conditions…the paramount responsibility to her became the children under her charge,” reasoned Demers, whose district includes the Central Square area.
