WOBURN - Breaking a 42-ballot record set in 2019, the City Council late last week selected West Side resident Michael Lannan as the community's new Ward 7 alderman.
During a special meeting in City Hall last Thursday night, Lannan was unanimously and without debate nominated on the 53rd ballot to serve out the remainder of former City Council President Lindsay Higgins' unexpired term in office.
Higgins, citing professional and personal reasons, unexpectedly stepped down from her elected post late last month. Holding the president's gavel for just seven months, she had served as Ward 7 alderman since 2016.
Lannan, who was immediately sworn into office by acting City Clerk Joyce Gray, will remain in the post until municipal elections next fall.
Prior to last week's special City Council meeting, the record number of ballots cast in a nomination hearing was set in 2019, when Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo Jr. was appointed on the 42nd round of voting to replace former City Council President Richard Haggerty.
Last September, the last time the council had to appoint someone to serve out the remainder of a colleague's unexpired term, Ward 4 Alderman Joseph Demers was selected on the eighth ballot to replace former City Council President Michael Anderson.
Deadlock
Though Lannan's appointment ultimately came with the full backing of the council, the aldermen for were hopelessly deadlocked until West Side resident Christopher Irving, the other clear favorite for the position, told the council he was withdrawing his candidacy.
Specifically, for most of the evening, a four-person voting block consisting of City Council President Edward Tedesco, Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, and Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo stood solidly behind Lannan's candidacy.
Meanwhile a competing division of councilors, consisting of Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell, Alderman at-large Michael Concannon, Ward 4 Alderman Joseph Demers, and Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Dillon backed the candidacy of West Side resident Christopher Irving.
With the council acutely aware of the 42nd ballot record previously set with Ferullo's appointment two years ago, Tedesco after the 51st ballot questioned whether voting should continue or if the matter should be tabled until this week's regularly-scheduled council meeting.
"We have reached 50 ballots," said Tedesco. "I'll turn it over to the council to decide how to proceed. Do you want to continue voting or should we lay this matter on the table?"
Rather than advocating for either of those choices, Alderman at-large Michael Concannon instead called for a five-minute recess. On the other side of that meeting pause, Irving stepped forward and told the council he would like to withdraw his candidacy.
"I just want to thank the council…It was a very interesting process, but at this point, I'm going to withdraw for the nomination. I will be running in the open election [next fall], but for now, I'll be removing my name," said Irving.
Besides the votes cast for Irving and Lannan, Woburn native Charles Viola's also garnered support from three separate alderman during various points of the nomination proceedings.
Campbell, Ferullo, and Gately all voted for Viola on a handful of occasions, but the Morningside Circle resident was never able to obtain more than two supporters on any given ballot.
