WOBURN - The Planning Board could use a $25,000 surety bond in order to cover the costs associating with closing out decade-plus-old subdivision by Horn Pond.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, Planning Director Tina Cassidy explained that local builder Bryan Melanson recently went silent after taking steps at the outset of this year to submit the final as-built plans needed to end the city’s involvement with the six-lot Pondview Estates project off Water Street.
Somewhat frustrated by the delay, Cassidy pointed out that in the fall of 2020, the Planning Board was asked by Melanson to waive a requirement that a gate be installed by the end of a subdivision cul-de-sac that leads to a fire access road.
After seeking feedback from the Conservation Commission, the planners agreed to rescind that condition, as the emergency road had become an ideal spot for cyclists, hikers, and joggers to access the series of recreational trails around the Horn Pond conservation area.
Now, Cassidy is yet again again running into problems with getting the final paperwork submitted.
“There was supposed to be a guardrail and locking fence set-up at the end of the cul-de-sac, and the board held a public hearing and ultimately granted a waiver,” recounted the planning director. “That was about 13 months ago, and we’ve had multiple continuances since waiting for an as-built.”
“That was submitted in January, [but the engineering department responded to that proposal and asked for feedback],” Cassidy added. “As of today, towards the end of March, that has not been [revised] and we’ve not heard back from the developer.”
Happening to be in attendance at the recent gathering for another matter, local attorney Mark Salvati, who represents Melanson, asked that the matter be continued until next month so he could discuss the issue with his client.
However, Cassidy advised against granting an official time extension. Instead, the planning director suggested the local officials place the matter on the agenda for their next meeting on April 13 and be ready to rescind the $25,000 surety should the petitioner not show.
Though the planners ultimately consented to that course of action, various board members questioned whether the funding would be sufficient to cover the costs associated with finishing out any outstanding subdivision work.
According to Cassidy, the housing project, which was originally approved back in 2009, did have its bond guarantee reduced several years ago to reflect the fact that the development was substantially complete.
However, given inflationary trends since that time, the planning director is unsure whether the funding will be sufficient for covering the costs of drawing up final as-built plans.
“I have not gone back to engineering to see if they feel that $25,000 [is enough],” the planning director acknowledged.
According to Planning Board member James Callahan, based on his understanding of the engineering departments’ feedback in regards to the initial version of the as-built plans, city officials believe some utility connection work might be outstanding.
Unsure of how much the installation of that component will cost, Callahan asked Cassidy to obtain an estimate before the board’s next meeting.
“The questions related to a three-way valve. I’d like to see what the cost of that actual piece of equipment is and how much it would cost [to install it],” he said.
In recent years, the Planning Board has noticed a considerable jump in the number of subdivisions that have not been completed within their original permitting timelines.
While primarily concentrating on sites where little to no construction activity is occurring in spite of fast-approaching or lapsed completion deadlines, the city officials have also tried to reduce the backlog by encouraging developers to complete small outstanding site details and/or submit final as-built plans for approval.
