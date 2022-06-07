WOBURN - They’re the teens who hoped and dreamed of more when everyone else just wanted to get back to yesterday’s normalcy.
In a fitting Friday tribute to the Class of 2022, city dignitaries and proud parents alike celebrated the 314 members of the Class of 2022 as the resilient WMHS seniors participated in their high school graduation at Connolly Stadium under an overcast but cool and comfortable evening sky.
As noted by outgoing WMHS Principal Jessica Callanan, school officials had fretted about the weather forecasts in the hours before the 6 p.m. commencement, but they resisted delaying the big event in light of the RMHS’ seniors wishes to set a new Friday night graduation tradition for the city.
And for a class that endured and dared to dream big in spite of the challenges brought about by COVID-19 over the past two-plus years now, Callanan described the high school seniors as simply inspirational.
“You have experienced trials and tribulations, amazing highs and some lows, pushed yourselves academically, mentally, athletically and socially. When I look out over the class and your faces, happy times come to mind and times that were so incredibly challenging for you as a class and individuals…I am so proud of you,” said the WMHS principal, who described the group as the “most civically engaged class to graduate in memory.”
“Class of 2022, you are an amazing group of young people that has already started to show the world what you have to offer. I believe your innovation, civic activism and resilience was already part of you, and that the pandemic impacted you in profound ways that will make you forever unique. And, in the words of Benjamin Franklin, “out of adversity comes opportunity.” Seize your opportunity, it is all in front of you for the taking….you deserve it.
With the Class of 2020 fighting to gather one last time with friends during the worst of the pandemic and the Class of 2021 enjoying the city’s first mass gathering since the arrival of COVID-19, the Class of 2022 finishes its high school experience ready to create a better tomorrow.
According to Class President Omar Mohuddin, over the past two-and-half years, he and his classmates constantly reminded each other that they were resilient enough to do just about anything together.
Notably, it was Mohuddin, citing that shared experience with the School Committee earlier this year, who convinced the elected officials to start a new tradition by changing the graduation format from a Sunday afternoon to Friday evening ceremony.
“These experiences and struggles we’ve gone through have built resilience, which calls for hope for the future. Today is your opportunity to build the tomorrow that you want,” the class president said.
“There is nothing stopping any one of us from achieving the goals we set our mind to. Be open to failure. Be open to trying new things. Be courageous,” he continued. “As everyone likes to remind us, we are the generation to bring change, but that change comes from within first.”
Reflecting on her primary and secondary school experiences, Co-Salutatorian Sahana Dhar recalled how each of her interactions with her peers over the years presented an opportunity for her to grow.
And like many of her fellow classmates, when challenging times and adversity came into her life, she relied upon those social bonds and experiences to meet those challenges head on.
“It started with the recess-time kickball games which allowed me to interact with multiple people, teaching me how to work amongst others and adjust to new rules and personalities. The debates and conversations in class showed me how different people had different opinions, and the importance of acceptance, and to learn how to expand my views when necessary and stay true to my own morals in other cases,” Dhar said.
“Every face that I met was a new individual, a person with their own story and own personality, and brought another lesson into my life, whether it was through their support, or through admiration for them, or through strengthening myself in order to adjust with their presence in my life,” the salutatorian added. “Growing up with this class has taught me so much more, about the world and about myself, and for that I am so grateful.”
Relating similar experiences, fellow Salutatorian Sarah Turner related how when the pandemic came and changed virtually every facet of everyday existence, she quickly learned how important it is to live in the present moment when times are good.
According to the student speaker, while the Class of 2022 is celebrated for its willingness to fight for change, she and her classmates dared to dream for more only after discovering how to stop living in the past or in tomorrow.
“My high school experience has given me a new lens on this future
oriented thinking. It taught me to take a step back and recognize that living in the future is not always beneficial and can cause us to miss out on other important aspects of life. While thinking about the future has a time and a place, it does not need to be the only outlook that we have on life,” Turner said.
“Through these struggles and our newfound appreciation for being
present, we developed an unmatched perseverance that every one of us showed over the past four years,” she continued. “It would be easy to focus on the things that we missed over the years and the different losses that each of us here has faced. We all know what it feels like to miss out, which is why it is as crucial as ever to remain grateful for any experience and opportunity that arises in the present moment.”
Urging his fellow Class of 2022 classmates to stay true to themselves and their individual and collective searches for meaning, Valedictorian Persis Engineer was quick to thank the community-as-a-whole for supporting the high schoolers during the past few years.
According to Valedictorian, as the seniors now head out into broader world, they would do well to remember all of the people who got them to where they are.
“As we go out these next four years, be confident, stay true to yourself, and look for meaning. Meaning, a word whose importance I truly came to learn this past year. We shouldn’t do things because we think they’ll get us to some desired outcome or simply for the sake of adding another entry to our resumes,” said Engineer. “We should do them because they are meaningful and we are passionate.”
“[A]s strong and incredible as each and every one of us are, none of us got here alone. We were supported by a community that picked us up when we fell, motivated us when we felt low, and advised us when we were at a crossroads… To every teacher in Woburn Memorial High School: Thank you. None of us would be here today if not for your constant guidance and support throughout our academic journeys,” the Valedictorian continued.
