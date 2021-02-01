WOBURN — The worst of a brutal months-long influx of novel coronavirus cases just may be behind the community.
For the second consecutive week, data included in the state's weekly community-level COVID-19 report showed Woburn's case incidence and test positivity rates dropping.
Released Thursday, the latest Mass. Department of Public Health's (DPH) data cache marks indicates both key COVID-19 transmission metrics decreased at considerable clip during a two-week reporting window between Jan. 10 and Jan. 23.
In particular, Woburn's average 14-day case incidence rate, a value that contrasts active COVID-19 infections to total population size, declined sharply from 85.3 to 66.9.
The city's case positivity rate also declined from from 7.29 to 6.37 percent, even though an elevated number of local residents continue to seek out COVID-19 testing in a weekly basis.
Based on the DPH release, public health authorities tracked at least 165 new cases during the later half of the two-week reporting window, while as of Thursday, at least 389 Woburnites were confirmed to be recovering from what are believed to be active or infective COVID-19 cases.
Citizens who have the potential to pass on COVID-19 to others are subject to home isolation orders monitored by the local Board of Health. The mandatory directives require residents to stay away from the general public for at least 8-to-14 days, while close contacts of those individuals are also instructed to quarantine for a similar period of time to be sure they haven't contracted the virus.
Another 76 residents had tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 during the latest reporting window, but those individuals are not considered infectious.
The fact that 16 percent of all new cases during the two-week reporting period were labeled as non-infective is a good sign for the community, according to city officials.
Specifically, Mayor Scott Galvin and local public health authorities have suggested that as the second surge in new infections wanes, the community should begin to see greater numbers of recovered COVID-19 patients being identified through testing surveillance.
Distinguishing new cases from infectious ones, Galvin has argued that with the state's testing capabilities ramping up considerably since the pandemic began last spring, it only makes sense that public health authorities will find "new" cases.
However, unlike recovered cases — a label which indicates a person has developed antibodies after contracting COVID-19 weeks prior — growing "active" caseloads suggests the SARS-Cov-2 pathogen that causes the illness is still widely circulating in the larger community.
Long considered as the two most important data points in the weekly DPH reports, 14-day average incidence rates and case positivity statistics are the key factors used to determine each community's color-coded COVID-19 ranking.
The pair of weekly report measurements were also previously intended to be the basis by which school districts would decide whether to switch between hybrid and full-remote learning models, but state leaders backed off that notion when the latest COVID-19 wave hit the state in earnest.
The city's 14-day average incidence rate has hovered above the current 66.9 metric since Dec. 17.
Woburn, which has been classified as a red-level town now for 11 consecutive weeks, has not seen its case positivity rate at the six percent threshold since Dec. 3.
Presently, a total of 3,335 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic first crossed into Woburn in the spring of 2020.
On Nov. 11, the last time the community was classified as a "yellow" or moderate risk municipality in terms of virus transmissions, the city had registered a total of 1,055 cases — meaning Woburn's total COVID-19 caseload tripled over an approximate three-month timeframe.
Prior to the start of the state's second surge, which some view as beginning shortly after schools reopened in September of 2020, Woburn had just 37 active cases.
As of DPH's Sept. 23, 2020 report, Woburn's daily incidence rate was 6.4, while the case positivity rate was less than 2 percent.
