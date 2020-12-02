WOBURN - Mayor Scott Galvin and other city officials encourage city residents to seek out COVID-19 testing as local public health authorities try to contain the latest spike in viral infections.
Based upon a community-level outbreak report released last Friday, the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed 144 new COVID-19 cases with links to Woburn over a one-week span. According to DPH statisticians, over the weekly report's longer 14-day reporting window, a total of 266 city residents have been identified as having active COVID-19 infections.
The distinction between active cases and all other test confirmations is quite significant, as the "active" qualifier is given for residents who are believed capable of passing on the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 to other close contacts.
Notably, while last Friday's DPH report lists 266 residents as having "active" cases, a total of 314 Woburnites tested positive for the virus during the same reporting window.
Based upon that data, nearly 50 Woburnites — about 15 percent of total confirmed cases over the past two weeks — have only just learned they contracted the virus but are no longer deemed at-risk of spreading the pathogen to family members, friends, and neighbors.
With the community witnessing its most significant spike in new COVID-19 infections since the pandemic's initial wave struck the city last spring, Mayor Scott Galvin and other city leaders argue that testing data is key to helping public health authorities control the spread of the contagion.
On Saturday, Woburn for the third straight week offered free COVID-19 testing to any city resident. The drive-through clinic, launched thanks to a partnership with Amstrong Ambulance and MIT's Broad Institute, is expected to be offered on a reoccurring basis on Saturdays at the Showcase Cinemas property off of Main Street.
"If you test positive, the Woburn Board of Health will contact you within 72 hours to discuss your close contacts and to give you instructions and guidance on isolation and quarantine requirements. All questions regarding test results can be directed to the Board of Health at 781-897- 5920 or 781-897-5928," the mayor advised citizens who partook in the free drive-through testing service over the weekend.
"Those who are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 at the time test is administered are required to wait and quarantine until test results are received. For more information visit - mass.gov/wait4results," he continued in a prepared statement released last week.
According to the Board of Health, since Woburn recorded its first novel coronavirus case last March, a total off 1,417 residents have tested positive for the contagion, which poses the greatest risk to the elderly and those with chronic health conditions.
Based upon last Friday's weekly DPH report, Woburn will retain its high-risk of "red" color-category for a second consecutive week.
Though the color-coded graphic is assigned to each municipality in the state to rank the severity of community-level outbreaks, the designations are no longer linked to school opening decisions.
As of last Friday, Woburn's case incidence rate, a major state metric that compares total active cases to population size, rose from 40.9 to 45.8.
However, likely because of city officials' emphasis on testing, the community's positivity rate — or percentage of tested individuals confirmed as having the viral infection — dropped slightly from 5.3 to 5.16 percent.
Woburn will shed the "red" community classification if it the positivity rate drops below 5 percent.
Over the past two weeks, a total of 6,084 COVID-19 tests have been performed on Woburn residents.
