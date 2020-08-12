WOBURN - The city's School Committee last night sanctioned a hybrid reopening proposal which will see students to return to a much changed classroom environment on a part-time basis next September.
Stipulating the proposed resumption of classes on Sept. 16 hinges upon local and state COVID-19 transmission rates, the School Committee in a 4-to-1 vote on Tuesday night agreed with Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley's assessment that pupils can safely head back to their respective school buildings on Sept. 16.
The lone dissenter last night was School Committee member Andrew Lipsett, who believes the hybrid plan needs to be more fully developed before being implemented. LIpsett, who criticized state and federal officials for a failure in leadership, contended the hybrid plan lacked key details about the thresholds under which the district would back off in-person learning.
Under the "2-1-2" hybrid plan advanced by central office administrators late last month, the student body will essentially split its time between in-person classes and remote learning or at-home settings. To ensure proper precautions are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, only half of students will attend live classes on any given day.
"This is a difficult decision and there's risk involved in doing this," said School Committee member Dr. John Wells. "At this stage, based on where the state and the City of Woburn are in regards to COVID-19, this makes the most logical sense…I think if anything, the [outbreak] will get wore rather than better. So if we're going to go [with a return to classrooms], we should go now."
"I'm very concerned that our children have not been visible in our community for the past six months," later remarked School Committee Chair Ellen Crowley, who worried about victims of domestic violence and other traumatic situations who were falling through the cracks by not being able to confide in teachers or other school workers. "Kids don't just need friends. They need that social interaction [in the classroom to develop skills and learn things like empathy and inclusivity."
With the school reopening plans generating significant controversy in recent weeks, parents and teachers have passionately expressed disparate viewpoints about whether to experiment with a partial return to the classroom or instead implement a full-time remote learning program.
A third school option, which would see the entire student body return to a traditional classroom setting, has been deemed by Crowley and others as impossible to implement so long as the pandemic continues to rage.
Illustrating the substantial interest in the School Committee deliberations over the past month, close to 600 viewers at one-point logged onto last night's virtual meeting, which was conducted via Zoom software.
Before taking their vote, School Committee members conceded that proponents of both reopening models had valid and logical arguments. Generally, the school board also acknowledged that they could not entirely mitigate the public health risks involved with having pupils return back to classrooms.
However, according to School Committee Chair Colleen Cormier, she believed by taking measures like requiring all pupils and students to wear masks and remain separated by a distance of at least 6-feet, school officials had demonstrated to her that the public health crisis was being taken very seriously.
Cormier, a pediatric nurse practitioner, also contended that if the city didn't jump on the chance to start classes now, when new COVID-19 cases in Woburn are at their lowest point since the outbreak began last March, students could find themselves in remote learning settings for much of the 2020-2021 year.
"I do feel strongly that we're on the right path for a safe return to school. The administration has implemented protocols that will mitigate the disease's spread," said Cormier. "I do think [the COVID-19 outbreak] will get worse in the winter months and we should get as much in as we can before that community spike that some are expecting."
Under the hybrid plan, students assigned to a "Cohort A" group will attend classes on Monday and Tuesday, while "Cohort B" pupils learn at home through an enhanced remote program that will reportedly be far more rigorous than the online classroom vehicles first established last spring.
On Wednesday, pupils in both cohorts will have a half-day of remote learning while custodians perform deep cleanings of school facilities. Then on Thursday and Friday, Cohort B will report for class as their peers in Cohort A learn from home.
The proposal being floated by the superintendent, who at some point today will publicly release a comprehensive version of the Sept. 16 reopening rules and protocols, also places special education and other "high needs" populations into a Cohort C category. Those in Cohort C, considered some of the city's most vulnerable children, will attend in-person classes every day.
Parents who are still concerned about the safety of the hybrid model are allowed to opt their children into a full-time remote learning option. Additional details about how that program will function are still being developed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.