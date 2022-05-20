Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Partly cloudy. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.