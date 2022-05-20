WOBURN - With two appeals already being filed to the state's Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) for the license, a decision on whether the city should issue a ninth package store license is now basically on hold.
However, as scheduled, the Woburn License Commission recently held a second public hearing at City Hall to solicit input from community members and business leaders on the issue.
As it was previously noted, that with the current eight package stores covering just about every section of the city the question is whether it was necessary to issue the ninth license.
At the second of two public hearings on the issue held earlier this month, no one spoke either in favor or against the issuance of the ninth license before the License Commission.
Last year, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) increased the city’s quota of liquor licenses based on the 2020 U.S. Census. Woburn was allotted one new package store license brining the total to nine. This resulted because the city's population grew to more than 40,000 people.
On March 17, 2022, the Woburn License Commission rejected two separate applications for the new package store license at 120 Commerce Way and 103 Commerce Way.
The License Commission rejected both applications on the grounds the commission had not yet established there was a need for another package store in the city. Both applicants appealed the denial to the ABCC.
Subsequently the ABCC has requested the city take no further action until the two appeals are heard.
The Commission has since opted to hold the two hearings to determine if it is in the best interests of the community to issue this ninth license. The first hearing was held on April 14.
At the first hearing, attorney Mark Salvati addressed the commission stating the city may not need a ninth traditional package store, but said that the commission should keep an open mind toward new specialty shops, for items like select beers and/or wines.
At the first hearing, City Council members Robert Ferullo (at large), Jeff Dillon (Ward 3) and Charles Viola (Ward 7) were in attendance simply stating they were there to support whatever decision the License Commission will make.
Though no one spoke at the recent meeting, License Commission Chair Thomas Skeffington opened the hearing by stating that at no time during the discussions on the ninth license was a specific location specified.
And, that no decision has been made on a ninth license with only the hearings on wether or not the city wanted to grant it.
Members of the community are still invited to address the commission on the issue. Interested parties are invited to send written correspondence to the Woburn License Commission via email to gvincent@cityofwoburn.com, or U.S. Mail to: Gordon Vincent, Clerk of the Woburn License Commission, City Clerk’s office, 10 Common St., Woburn, Mass. 01801.
