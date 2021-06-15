WOBURN - Don’t miss your chance to go “Under the Sea” right in your backyard!
With Broadway still closed, head this weekend to the Joyce Middle School lower soccer field to catch the Joyce Middle School's production of Little Mermaid Jr.
WMHS students, Meaghan Dever, Tara Metters and Melissa Murphy have produced and directed this production of Little Mermaid Jr. with the support of faculty advisors Brian Harnden (JMS) and Ben Bridgeo (WMHS). With an incredibly talented cast of Joyce Middle School students, this production has all of the songs you love from the original show, but is simplified for a younger cast.
“This is such an amazing group of students and it is great to see their confidence grow with each rehearsal” says Harnden.
Added Bridgeo “All of the students have worked so hard under a challenging set of circumstances so it would be great to see the community come out to support them”.
To allow for maximum safety, there will be four performances of the show: Saturday, June 19 at 1 & 4 pm and Sunday, June 20 at 1 & 4 pm. Tickets are just $7 and children under 3 are FREE! (Please bring you own comfy chair for this outdoor performance!) Tickets can be purchased at the door or online through the following link: https://bit.ly/3vmpdHu
