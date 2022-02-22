WOBURN - The city’s children can shed their masks when they return from February vacation to their respective classrooms a little more than a week from now.
During a gathering last night in the Joyce Middle School, the School Committee voted unanimously to end a universal indoor facial covering policy that was instituted before the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Pointing to a dramatic decline in community-wide COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, a host of city officials - including Mayor Scott Galvin, Supt. Dr. Matthew Crowley, and Woburn’s Board of Health - all advocated in favor of a new ‘optional’ masking policy in public schools.
“It’s my recommendation that the School Committee rescind the mask policy effective Feb. 28. As always, any individual who wishes to continue to mask should be supported in that choice,” said Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley.
“All other mitigation measures will remain in place,” the superintendent continued. “What does that mean? Spacing, [the use] of HEPA filters, the additional spacing in cafeterias, all of that will remain.”
Importantly, per federal law, students will still be required to wear facial coverings while on school buses and when entering nursing offices. Those returning to classes after recovering from a COVID-19 infection also need to use facial coverings for a mandatory five-day period.
Prior to the School Committee action last night, more than a dozen parents contended it is completely illogical to continue mandating masks for student populations, who public health experts have long deemed as at the lowest risk from COVID-19 infections.
With all but one of the citizen speakers calling for an end to school facial covering requirements, various parents testified to witnessing their children’s mental health, confidence, and socialization skills deteriorate over the past two years as a result of various COVID-19 prevention protocols.
“Over the past few years, we’ve seen our children change. They fear more things than ever before,” lamented a local social worker and mother of three boys. “Their friendships have suffered; they’ve lost confidence when it comes to basic social interactions like ordering their own meal in a restaurant or asking other kids to join them in a game. They’ve lost so much learning time both in the classroom and out in the world.”
“I don’t want my kids to think that I didn’t try to make life better for them. I want them to remember COVID as a blip in their childhood, not as their whole childhood,” later remarked a father of three school-aged children.
Unable to even consider the discontinuation of masking mandates before last week, when Mass. Governor Charles Baker and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley revealed a superseding state masking order will be rescinded on Feb. 28, various city leaders agreed it is long past time to drop the facial covering order.
According to School Committee member Patricia Chisholm, a long-time critic of mask requirements, parents need to be rightfully given back their authority to decide what’s best for their children.
Chisholm, who would later press school administrators to develop plans to eliminate other COVID-19 prevention measures like forcing children to eat lunch away from friends or gather behind plexiglass barriers, later argued that the safety protocols have caused long-lasting harm to some of the city’s most vulnerable students.
“We’ve now spent two years on this, not the two weeks we were all told. Kids need to be allowed to be kids again,” said Chisholm. “There are more and more children who need speech therapy because of these things, and we need to put this to a halt.”
Other School Committee members like Ellen Crowley, who has over the past two years backed the use of masks as local COVID-19 outbreaks worsened, agreed that Woburn’s leaders need to consider growing evidence around the negative effects of masking young children.
“I’m firmly in favor of rescinding this policy. I am highly convinced it will improve student learning, particularly in related services for speech and language pathology,” said Crowley. “I believe [this optional masking standard] strikes the right balance in allowing parents who want their children to continue wearing masks to do so.”
On the other side of the masking spectrum, School Committee members Colleen Cormier and Andrew Lipsett, both staunch advocates of the pandemic safety measure, agreed that the time is soon coming when students should be allowed to remove facial coverings.
However, with previous spikes in school-related COVID-19 cases being recorded right after school vacations, both elected officials argued the district should wait until mid-March to rescind the mandate.
“My concern is that our return from February vacation will look much like January. I’d hate to run into the same personnel shortage we had six weeks ago,” said Cormier, referring to the surge in post-Christmas vacation COVID-19 cases and related absences witnessed in local schools.
Cormier would later ask to postpone the rescission of the masking order to March 14, but that motion, seconded by Lipsett, subsequently failed in a 5-to-2 vote.
Both Lipsett and Cormier also wanted assurances that central office administrators and teachers have a plan to prevent the bullying of children who may continue to wear masks while in school.
“Has there been any discussion about what additional precautions we can take for the immunocompromised?” asked Lipsett last night. “That’s the one thing that worries me right now, that we have students and families that regardless of vaccination status are at a higher risk.”
