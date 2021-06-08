WOBURN - With the city’s planners fully endorsing the initiative, the City Council recently enacted a zoning amendment allowing North Woburn businesses to construct temporary driveways during the New Boston Street bridge project.
During the most recent gathering of the City Council in City Hall, the aldermen voted unanimously in favor of the zoning change, which is being presented as state officials finalize plans to break ground on the $23.5 million bridge project later this summer.
As City Council President Edward Tedesco explained during last week’s meeting, he authored the ordinance at the urging of Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn, City Solicitor Ellen Callahan Doucette, and Planning Director Tina Cassidy.
Under the proposal, a large pocket of commercial enterprises situated on the North Woburn side of New Boston Street can construct alternative driveways into their sites to deal with potential traffic detours and other inconveniences that are likely to result from the multi-year bridge project.
“A communication was received from the Planning Board recommending adoption [of this legislation],” Tedesco said. “I really have nothing to add other than what I said at the first public hearing: That this was the result of a recommendation from building commissioner, planning director, and city solicitor.”
Given the broad level of support at City Hall, the effort the help New Boston Street landlords cope with the impacts of the bridge project was hardly controversial.
However, last month, after a second reading on the zoning change, the council as a courtesy to the Planning Board - which had not yet finished its own deliberations on the zoning matter - delayed a tentative vote on the proposal.
As part of its charge, the Planning Board acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council and holds separate public hearings whenever zoning legislation is proposed. The city officials then issue a formal recommendation for the aldermen to consider before taking a final vote.
Officials from the Mass Department of Transportation (MassDOT) say a contractor is expected to break ground on the long-awaited New Boston Street Bridge project in August.
The original New Boston Street Bridge, which connected an industrial area in North Woburn to East Woburn by Commerce Way, was destroyed in a fire nearly a half-century ago.
The new bridge is expected to divert as many as 17,000 vehicles per day away from smaller residential side streets in North Woburn and neighborhoods in nearby Wilmington that lead to the industrial district.
According to final design plans prepared by the Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the new three-span bridge will include two 11-foot traffic lanes for vehicles heading in either direction. Besides being able to process four total lanes of traffic, the structure will also include a five-foot wide shoulder and a sidewalks separated by guardrails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.