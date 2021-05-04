WOBURN - This year, Woburn educators have gone above and beyond to support their students and our community! Join us in honoring their outstanding efforts with a Woburn’s Awesome Teacher Tribute. This program is the perfect way to send a personal message of thanks to your special teacher and also ensure that they receive public recognition as one of Woburn’s Awesome Teachers. Your donation supports Woburn Community Educational Foundation’s Educator Grant Program, which to date has awarded more than $120,000 to support new projects and initiatives in the Woburn Public Schools. Your tribute honors your awesome teacher while also supporting innovation in our schools.
Any member of the community is encouraged to pay tribute to any current or former educator in the Woburn Public Schools. This year personalized tribute awards will be delivered via email to each honored Educator, and will include your special tribute message. The amount of your contribution is completely confidential.
To participate, simply complete a 2021 WATT Donation Form and mail to WCEF as per the instructions. Forms can be downloaded and tribute donations made directly via the WCEF website at http://woburnedfoundation.org/fundraising/teacher-tribute/. The deadline to participate in this year’s Woburn’s Awesome Teacher Tribute is Friday, May 21, 2021. Honored educators will receive their tributes the week of June 7th; the full list of Woburn’s Awesome Teachers will be announced June 14th. Questions? Call us at 781-281-9589 or visit www.woburnedfouncation.org.
