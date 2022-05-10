WOBURN - The City of Woburn has lost a legend.
Some may not know him, but for those in the comedy world, which hit the Boston area by storm in the 1980s, he is known as "The Godfather of Boston Comedy."
Dick Doherty, a 1960 graduate of Woburn HIgh School, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 1 at the age of 79.
According to a recent posting on Legacy.com, "the Boston comedy scene lost a legend at its core with the passing of club owner and stand-up comedian Dick Doherty."
Names now like Lenny Clarke, Steve Sweeney, Jay Leno, and so many other Boston grown comedians, including Burlington's Steve Wright, are among the top comedians in the country with the help of Doherty leading the way by starting comedy clubs in the area.
Following the news of "the titan’s" unexpected passing, comedians from all over the region, including a handful of those who have gone on to achieve superstardom in the comedy realm, flocked to social media to pay tribute, express their condolences, and share stories and memories.
Many shared how Doherty helped them get started in the industry.
After opening his first comedy club, Dick’s Not Just Comedy Club at Remington’s in Boston in the late 1980s, Doherty went on to open a handful of other spots around the commonwealth, with stages in Lowell, Worcester, and Brockton in addition to Boston, before closing all locations a few years back.
According to the recent posting, "whether or not his name lives on in the bright lights of a comedy stage, the influence and opportunity Doherty provided to so many comedians in the area will suffice, and be cherished just as much."
At a comedy show here in Woburn at Joseph's II in the New Boston Street many years back, Doherty asked if anyone was in visiting the city.
Upon hearing a couple was in for the week, he remarked people should set aside at least two weeks to see all the industrial parks in Woburn.
Other notable lines included … "Oh you are from Stoneham. That's Saugus with trees."
At the show at Joseph's II off New Boston Street in Woburn in the 1990s, Doherty had returned home after a tough stretch on the road.
Doherty, in his acts, was known to bring his own real-life experiences to the world of comedy and was able to make connections with the young and old alike.
A former classmate recalls Doherty as "What you see is what you get."
He was described as never forgetting his Woburn roots.
He was remembered as very bright student at Woburn High School who moved on to UMass in Amherst where he began crafting his comedic skills.
In a December 2005 article in the Daily Times Chronicle's Middlesex East edition, Doherty described himself as "devilish but lovable."
Doherty is survived by his wife and best friend, Kathy Doherty.
He was the cherished father of daughter Jaime Kenney, and her partner Steve Flanigan of Hingham, son-in-law Neal Kenney of Hingham, and son Ricky Doherty and his wife Amanda of Northborough.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Courtney Doherty.
He was the loving son of Ella (Langill) and the late Richard Doherty of Woburn and also leaves leaves many grandchildren, siblings, and nieces and nephews.
There will be no immediate service. A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held in September. Details will be forthcoming.
Dick is a cancer survivor, indebted to Dana Farber for his outstanding care and treatment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Center, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.